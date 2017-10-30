Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Raises Big Money For World Mental Health Day

In case you missed it, the developers at Ninja Theory recently hosted an opportunity for fans to make a donation for World Mental Health Day with their purchases of the company's latest game, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. It turned out to do a world of good, as the developer recently made a hearty donation for the campaign's efforts.

The company reported that around $80,000 has been donated to Rethink Mental Illness, which works with those that suffer from mental illness by assisting to make the public more aware of it, as well as helping those that suffer from it.

The co-founder and chief creative for the company, Ninja Tameem, noted that the community's dedication to the group is commendable. "We're proud of our fans for showing their kindness towards others who, like our hero Sensua, need our help and support to continue the good fight. Our donation to Rethink Mental Illness will impact many people's lives in a meaningful way and help shed light on their darkness. Our small gesture has made a big difference. Thank you."

Rethink Mental Illness also has a statement on the donation, sending equal praise. "Your generous donation will make a big difference to the work that we do here at Rethink Mental Illness. The donation is the equivalent of employing two of our full-time colleagues to answer calls to our advice and information line, helping people newly diagnosed with mental illness get more information and support – which is fantastic."

It turns out Hellblade is doing all sorts of good, and not just for Rethink. The game has been performing so well for Ninja Theory that it's almost broken even on development costs, making the game a viable success for the team – a change of pace, since it funded its development and release itself. Hopefully this means we'll see more releases from the developer down the road.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.