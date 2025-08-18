New Helldivers 2 Leak Reveals Ghoul Cultist Enemies

A leaked video by a known Helldiver leaker, IronS1ghts, seems to confirm speculation around the ghoul units coming to the Iluminate faction in Helldivers 2. First introduced in Helldivers 2 during Omens of Tyranny, the Illuminate were ultimately defeated by the combined efforts of Super Earth forces and driven back to the hidden areas on the galactic map. However, while they had seemingly disappeared, it was unlikely that the Illuminate would just give up on their conquest goals so easily.

In a new video posted to X, IronS1ghts showcased ghoul cultists that can be summoned by Illuminate zealots and illusionists while confronted by a Helldiver. After a crackle of dark energy, these multi-limbed ghouls rise from the ground and attempt to swarm the player mindlessly. In the demonstration, they were easily dispatched by the Helldiver, but this will likely be much more difficult in actual battlefield conditions. The introduction and completed progress on these potential new units suggest that the Iluminate will be making a brutal return, and are out for revenge after their initial invasion efforts in Helldivers 2 were thwarted.

(Leak) Ghoul Cultists #Helldivers2



— IronS1ghts (@Iron_S1ghts) August 18, 2025

In a follow-up post to the video, IronS1ghts asserted that the other abilities of the Illuminate were nerfed for the showcase, which was why “the zealot and illusionist were spamming one attack after summoning.” On their YouTube channel, IronS1ghts had also posted other in-progress looks at the Illuminate faction, including gameplay of destroying Illuminate camps and a tease of the Illuminate and their connection to the void.

This news is exciting to the many fans of the Illuminate faction, which has a much different feel than fighting against the Terminids and the Automatons. Some players also feel that their uniqueness presents an increased level of challenge that surpasses the other enemy factions, regardless of the difficulty level. Their weak points can be harder to exploit, and a surplus of numbers makes combat encounters seem almost endless. According to IronS1ghts, the faction is retaining its feeling of challenge present in previous interactions, but still feels that the faction is fun to fight against.

IronS1ghts had previously commented that the new Illuminate faction was “quite difficult to fight,” which had some players in the community worried that they would be too hard to be fun.

So far, it’s unclear how the Illuminate will be making their revamped return to Helldivers 2. Developer Arrowhead Studios has not released any official gameplay footage of the Illuminate changes, with the last post about the Illuminate from the Arrowhead Studios X account dating back to May, when the faction invaded Super Earth’s megacities.