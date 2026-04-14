Helldivers 2 Adds New Feature for PS5 Players

Helldivers 2 has today added a new feature that is exclusive to those who play on PS5 platforms. Despite now being over two years old, Helldivers 2 continues to be an incredibly popular multiplayer/co-op game. And while Arrowhead Game Studios hasn’t pushed out any major new updates for the title in recent weeks, it has now let loose a smaller patch that will impact PS5 players primarily.

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As of this moment, Helldivers 2 update version 6.1.2 has dropped and has notably added a low-energy mode option for PS5 users. This low-energy mode is one that has been getting added to a variety of PlayStation games in recent months and will allow Helldivers 2 to run on PS5 in its normal state without having to draw as much power from the console. This leads to lower hardware temperatures and fan activity, as well, which is beneficial to the PS5.

By default, this low-energy mode will not be toggled on for Helldivers 2 on PS5. Instead, users will have to navigate to the console’s settings menu and enter the “Display & Performance” section. From here, proceed to “Power Management,” where you should then be able to turn it on for Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 on Xbox Gets Some New Fixes, Too

While this new feature for PS5 is the majority of what update 6.1.2 for Helldivers 2 does, there are a pair of fixes for Xbox players as well. These resolutions are somewhat smaller in nature, but will still undoubtedly be appreciated by Xbox users who have run into these errors in the past.

Here’s the specific patch notes directly from Arrowhead for what has been fixed on the Xbox version of Helldivers 2:

Fixed inviting others to your game on Xbox after previously leaving a game.

Fixed several desync and loading issues, when a host invites several clients or when a blocked client hotjoined the host which was in a party with another client

In the weeks ahead, we’re due to get some much larger updates for Helldivers 2 that should come with some overhauls on the gameplay side of things. Arrowhead has yet to detail what these changes might look like in full, but we’ll be sure to inform you here on ComicBook once we learn more.

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