Here’s How to Get Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s Slick New Mass Effect Armor

It’s been a long journey, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard is finally here, and many are now making their way through the volatile world of Thedas. Those fans now have access to a delightful new Mass Effect-styled armor set from Bioware as a celebration of N7 Day, and you don’t want to miss adding it to your wardrobe. While it’s completely free to add to your inventory, there are a few things you’ll need to do before you can equip it and head out on your next adventure. We’ve collected the fun easter eggs that come with the armor and everything you need to make the armor yours right here.

The first step is the most important one, which is updating the game and downloading the brand-new patch. The patch is mostly fixing bugs and issues, but once you download it you’ll receive access to the special N7 Day gift. You can find everything the patch addresses right here.

After the patch has been installed, you’ll just need to take note of where you are in the story. For those a bit earlier in, you’ll need to have completed the quest labeled The Singing Blade, which is when you return to the location of Solas’ ritual from the beginning of the game with Harding in tow.

If that mission is complete, the next time you visit the Lighthouse you’ll see an unmissable chest next to the Workshop, and once you open it you’ll unlock two new pieces of armor and one new helmet. All of these are just for appearances, so they won’t affect any powers or stats, and while there are two pieces of armor, one is the same armor with an admittedly gorgeous trench coat over it.

The main armor looks great, but the coat armor combination is really where the look shines. It features the classic Mass Effect red and black across the coat and helmet, and the N7 look is especially prevalent on the sleeves. The helmet definitely gives Mass Effect vibes as well, and Bioware gave longtime fans a little bonus easter egg through the note that accompanies the items in the chest.

The note reads, “I guess this chest got lost in the Fade, and someone shepherded it to our doorstep. Is it just me, or does the armor look somehow familiar – like something an old friend would wear? – Harding.” Once the items are collected players can head to Rook’s room and change into the armor through the wardrobe. and they’ll find more nods to the Mass Effect franchise in the descriptions.

The armor is called Specter of Battles Past and carries the description of “formal enough to face a war council while still functional on the battlefield.- Beyond the Stars.” The helmet is called the Paragon of Leadership, and features the description “A modern, practical fit makes the perfect armor for operatives trusted with command.”

Dragon Age: The Veilguard already included the famous Blood Dragon armor that appeared in Dragon Age: Inquisition, and now we also get some sweet Mass Effect armor as well. Hopefully, the trend will continue in the upcoming Mass Effect 5 as well.

