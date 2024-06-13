Heroes & Villains Debuts New Critical Role Gear (Exclusive)
Check out Heroes & Villians' new line of Critical Role gear.
Bioworld's Heroes & Villains will roll out a new line of Critical Role merchandise featuring a varsity jacket, a hoodie dress, and other stylish wears. ComicBook can exclusively reveal the new line of Critical Role-themed merchandise, along with prices and other details. The new pieces are available now at Heroes & Villains' website. The new merchandise greatly expands Heroes & Villains' Critical Role line, which has focused on original art featuring various Critical Role characters.
Critical Role is gearing up for a live show this weekend in Los Angeles and also recently announced the premiere date for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3, which kicks off in October on Prime Video. The streaming show/production company also announced that they are recording voiceovers for their upcoming Mighty Nein animated series, which will also air on Prime Video.
Campaign Varsity Jacket - $150
Vox Machina Hoodie Dress - $68
Vox Machina Retro Striped Zip-Up Hoodie - $95
Vox Machina Striped Rugby Shirt - $98
Vox Machina Varsity Cardigan - $95
Toss Pattern Icons Blue Crew Sweatshirt - $70
Vox Machina Trucker Hat - $28
Vox Machina Joggers - $72
