Hideo Kojima Praises Deadpool & Wolverine: “A Turning Point”

As reviews for the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie come pouring in and the Rotten Tomatoes score settles, the one review everyone’s been waiting on has arrived. Hideo Kojima, the creator of the Metal Gear series and an avid moviegoer himself, went to see Deadpool & Wolverine and weighed in on the discourse just as he usually does whenever a big new film hits the theaters. For those who haven’t seen the movie yet, you’ll be happy to hear that Kojima didn’t just leave the movie with a brief “I watched it” that usually indicates he didn’t like the movie.

Instead, Kojima had only praise for Deadpool & Wolverine. For Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, he called the movie a “turning point” for superhero movies in that it goes beyond breaking the fourth wall and instead manages to touch the “fifth wall.” For Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, he praised Jackman’s very muscular legacy as the character and called him “a hero.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I watched ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’” Kojima said on socials this week. “It goes far beyond the “fourth wall” between real and fictional, between the creators and the fans, but also past the walls of not only the title and studio, but all hero movies and parodies outside of the MCU. As a “Hero-verse” in the age of the “fifth wall,” this is Deadpool’s greatest “fourth wall” and will certainly be a turning point. We are also reunited with Yukio, played by Shioli Kutsuna. Seeing a muscular Hugh Jackman brought back many memories of the past quarter of a century, and it made me tear up. Even now, he is still a hero.

Reynolds acknowledged Kojima’s praise as well with a couple of exclamation marks of his own to accentuate the remarks. The movie must’ve inspired him to seek out more of Jackman and his Wolverine performances since he said later that he was rewatching the 2000 movie X-Men.

Aside from spoiling some of its own biggest cameos just days before the movie came out, Deadpool & Wolverine appears to be doing quite well for itself in theaters. It’s already setting records for its opening day, and to some, it’s evident that this movie is already setting up how the X-Men can play a bigger role in the Marvel universe moving forward.