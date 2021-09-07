Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima Shares Tip for Avoiding BTs

✖

With the upcoming release of Death Stranding Director's Cut for the PlayStation 5 set on September 24th, Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima have been particularly vocal in promoting the title. That said, the original video game is already available for both the PlayStation 4 and PC, so perhaps it is simply that that isn't nearly as much to keep veiled as there was. Whatever the case might be, Kojima himself recently took the opportunity to share a tip about avoiding BTs in Death Stranding -- both the original and the Director's Cut version -- that could come in handy for new players and veterans alike.

Beached things (BTs) are basically the main enemy in Death Stranding, and they can be difficult to avoid at times. This is especially true in some of the video game's areas that are crawling with them. As Kojima notes, however, there is one little trick you can use to get a better idea of where they are if you are having to traverse the same infested area multiple times. Basically, there's a way to spot the BTs before they jump out by explicitly walking the same sort of path as before.

You can check out Kojima's tip, as shared to Twitter, below:

DS's hint and tip? The part in the mountains where you have to go back and forth across the BT zone. Try to walk on the footprints you've made, and you'll see orange handprints where the BTs have found you. You can easily avoid them by walking through them. Give it a try!👍👻🖐️ — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 6, 2021

As noted above, Death Stranding Director's Cut is set to release for the PlayStation 5 on September 24th. The PS5 version will add a number of new features, including new gear, fights, and other gameplay features. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest video game from Kojima Productions right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Death Stranding Director's Cut so far? Were you aware of Kojima's tip for avoiding BTs already?