Hitman 3 Gets New Elusive Targets and Other Content This Month

Hitman 3 is still running strong with new content and there's a wealth of activities to engage in this month. Hitman 3 was advertised as the end of this era of Hitman, largely because developer IO Interactive is going to play in the James Bond sandbox with Project 007. Although it was expected that this would mean Hitman 3 would get one year of content and then put Agent 47 to rest for the foreseeable future, that plan didn't work out. Instead, the game was such a massive success and there was such demand for more Hitman that IO Interactive has been working on an additional year of content for the game.

Just recently, a brand new map centered around a pirate island was released for Hitman 3. This is one of the most significant updates to the game to date and now, the game is getting even more content. In August, the game will get a bunch of new content such as the Elusive Target Arcade which will include targets from all three games per batch of targets. Players will also be able to take on the Dartmoor Garden Show challenge, which features four distinct gardens with their own gardener to present their flowers to three judges. Players can also get a fancy new gun by partaking in and completing this event.

August 4: Elusive Target Arcade

August 5: Elusive Target – The Procurers (Year 2 Edition)

August 11: The Dartmoor Garden Show + The Floral Baller & Location Rotation – Colorado

August 12: Elusive Target – The Ex-Dictator (Year 2 Edition)

August 19: Elusive Target – The Chameleon (Year 2 Edition)

August 25: Community Featured Contracts "Flower Power"

Hitman 3 continues to be a great value with all of this new content. While it remains to be seen if it will get any more significant updates in 2023 or beyond, it's hard to argue there isn't a lot to play with already. As of right now, it's unclear when Project 007 will release, let alone get new details, but fans are waiting with baited breath for IO's new game.

Will you be playing any of the new Hitman 3 content? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.