Hogwarts Legacy Just Got a New Feature, But It’s Not What Fans Wanted

Hogwarts Legacy got a new update, complete with a fairly major new feature, at least for some players. However, the new update has left many still playing the Harry Potter game disappointed. As you may know, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the best-selling games of all time, and it even managed to outsell Call of Duty in 2023. Only a few games have ever managed this in any given year. Despite — and despite the fact that it still retains a healthy playerbase, especially for a single-player game — its post-launch support has not been that great.

Why the Hogwarts Legacy post-launch support has been so lackluster in the face of overwhelming success, we don’t know, but it’s probably because Avalanche Software quickly transitioned to a sequel. Whatever the case, the point is it’s been lackluster. And this is perhaps most evidenced by the fact that, despite asking for New Game Plus since launch, players of the Harry Potter game still don’t have New Game Plus. Back in 2024, Avalanche Software said there were conversations about adding the feature, but since then, there have been crickets. What the game did just get is support for the new ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds.

New Game Plus and Console Mods

Over on the social media platform X, Avalanche Software shared the latest update for the game and teased the highlights of it. And the comments are full of fans asking for two things: New Game Plus and mods on console.

“When are mods for console coming,” writes one fan. “Give us mods on console, please,” writes another. A third fan adds: “Still waiting for new game plus.”

There aren’t many too these replies, but the point is that the replies are absolutely brimming with these two requests. Unfortunately, for those waiting for either of these things to happen, Avalanche Software has not replied to any of them. And while there is reason to hope New Game Plus will happen, the Utah-based developer has never said anything about bringing mods to console. With how often both of these things are asked, though, you’d assume both are being prepared for the sequel, which should be out sometime between the end of the PS5 and Xbox Series X generation, and the start of the PS6 and next Xbox generation.

