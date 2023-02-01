Hogwarts Legacy Launch Trailer Released

Hogwarts Legacy has just over a week left to go until it's fully out and playable, and ahead of that release, the game got its official launch trailer this week. It's got spells, creatures from the Harry Potter world, students participating in classes, and naturally, peril. The game itself is scheduled to be released on February 10th, though those who got certain special editions of the game will be able to play it a bit earlier.

You can check out the launch trailer below which, in line with most launch trailers, doesn't show off too much that's especially new but does show a nice sampling of everything that we've seen about the game in the buildup to its release. While the characters people play as are of their own creations, we see notable NPCs throughout the trailer such as professors that have been confirmed to be part of the game.

Longtime Harry Potter fans have been excited for the game given how long many have waited for an RPG of this scale, though if you've been online at all throughout its marketing campaign, it's impossible to ignore the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy. Many have campaigned to boycott the game because of Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and her history of anti-trans rhetoric. Warner Bros. Games has addressed the situation before by saying that Rowling was "not directly involved in the creation of the game."

Recently, ComicBook.com was able to go hands-on with Hogwarts Legacy during a preview event. We came away from that event with positive feelings towards the gameplay Hogwarts Legacy offers with our preview suggesting that it has a "good chance of being the biggest game of the year." Early sales of the game have indicated how big it could potentially be as well with the game topping best-seller charts ahead of its release.

For those who want to play Hogwarts Legacy early ahead of its February 10th release date, you'll have to get the Digital Deluxe Edition version of the game. This one comes with early access to the game that'll let you start playing on February 7th.