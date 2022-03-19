Hogwarts Legacy Pre-Orders Come With a Free $10

Hogwarts Legacy resurfaced this week with a release window and the first-ever look at its gameplay. And with its 2020 reveal trailer now the most-watched game trailer on the PlayStation YouTube page, it’s safe to declare that the game is going to be a massive seller. If you’re aboard this hype train and are looking to pre-order the game, you should probably do it at Best Buy for a free $10. Since its emergence this week, the game has begun to go up for pre-order, and in the process pre-order bonuses are unveiling themselves, and Best Buy may have the best one.

Best Buy is currently awarding everyone who pre-orders the game — no matter the platform — a $10 gift card, no strings attached. On PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, this means you’re essentially getting the game for $60 rather than $70. Meanwhile, on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, this means you’re essentially getting it for $50 rather than $60.

Right now, it’s unclear if this is a limited-time offer. Obviously, after the game releases, the offer will expire because it will no longer be available to pre-order. What we mean is it’s unclear if the offer will expire before release rather than at it.

If you do decide to pre-order, you will need to wait until the game ships to get the gift card, which is likely being done to counter anyone thinking of gaming the system by pre-ordering, getting the gift card, and then canceling.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter game, click here.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.”