Hollow Knight: Silksong Rumor Hints at Release Date Announcement

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans are once again at the mercy of leaks and rumors as they continue to await an official release date announcement for the long-anticipated follow-up to 2017’s smash indie hit Hollow Knight. This time, possible release news comes in the form of a rumor from known leaker and YouTuber SwitchForce, who believes that there will likely be an announcement for Hollow Knight: Silksong at Gamescom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s essential to take this prediction with a grain of salt, in their YouTube video, SwitchForce seemed confident that the announcement would occur during Gamescom. SwitchForce informed their audience that fans should expect closure about the game’s release at the annual gaming event.

“If you’re a fan of Hollow Knight, as you should be, and you’re waiting for it, this should finally be the moment,” said SwitchForce. “They’re going to. I think they will. It’s got to be now. It’s got to be now. It’s now or never.”

Citing an unnamed source in Germany, SwitchForce also revealed that, based on what was seen regarding the setup of the Gamescom show floor, there will likely be some unexpected reveals for Switch 2. He assigned the best chance among different options to Resident Evil Requiem or another Resident Evil game, which SwitchForce put at a 70% chance of happening and 30% chance of it being nothing.

SwitchForce was confident that Hollow Night: Silksong would also be getting its time to shine, assuring one viewer in a comment who was tired of hearing about potential Hollow Knight news that “it should be done after this week.”

Fans of Hollow Knight have been put through the ringer recently with a drought of official news on when Hollow Knight: Silksong would be making its way to audiences. At the end of July, it was predicted that a Nintendo Direct was going to put questions of the title’s release to bed finally. However, fans were disappointed when it turned out that Hollow Knight was ultimately absent from the video presentation.

Back in April, Team Cherry’s Matthew Griffin confirmed that Hollow Knight: Silksong would be coming to both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. However, no definitive release date has been offered for any versions of the game beyond a vague Q4 2025.

Play video

While this release vagueness doesn’t seem too out of the ordinary for the video game space, Hollow Knight fans are especially worried since it has been several years since the Hollow Knight: Silksong announcement trailer back in 2019. If Gamescom ends up being a dud for a release date announcement, then fans may genuinely have a reason to fear that the game might not be coming this year after all.