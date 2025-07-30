Indie Dev Offers Thousands of Free Copies of His Game If Nintendo Makes a Silksong Announcement Tomorrow

Indie game dev Pere Albacar may be on the hook for thousands of free Steam game codes if Nintendo makes a Hollow Knight: Silksong announcement during its Nintendo Direct tomorrow. Albacar said the day before the Nintendo Direct he’d give out free copies of his upcoming Steam game, Sands of Hope, if Hollow Knight: Silksong made an appearance, though he’s now potentially on the hook for more game codes than anticipated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Albacar, founder of Guateke Studios, published a post on X earlier today in response to the official Nintendo Direct announcement promising news on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games. At this time, Albacar’s post has attracted over 25,000 replies.

if there is a Silksong announcement i will give a FREE steam key for Sands of Hope to everyone’s who responds to this tweet https://t.co/7gWaRQI0e8 — Pere | Sands Of Hope (@pere_albacar) July 30, 2025

“If there is a Silksong announcement, i will give a FREE steam key for Sands of Hope to [everyone] who responds to this tweet,” wrote Albacar on his X account.

Albacar’s game, Sands of Hope, is an open-world exploration game that will release on Steam on August 4th. The release date was only recently set in June alongside the trailer below showing off more of the game.

“Discover this open world and uncover the secrets of Cydonia’s Village,” says the game’s Steam description. “Collect Energy Cores with the help of a loyal companion to restore water to the desert and meet villagers along the way.”

The hype for Hollow Knight: Silk Song is reaching a fever pitch as it nears its expected release date later this year. First revealed back in 2019, Silksong has kept fans anxious with anticipation as the years continued to roll by with no release. 2017 smash indie hit Hollow Knight from developer Team Cherry is regularly on the short list for gamers ranking the top indie games of all time. The game received universal acclaim upon its release, and its sequel is one of the most highly anticipated indie games of the year.

So far, Hollow Knight: Silksong is confirmed to be coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. However, a Nintendo Switch version is still absent from this list. Fans of the series on the Switch are holding onto their hopes for this Nintendo Direct to announce the Switch version, an energy that Albacarfound a way to capitalize on with his X post.

“If there’s silksong at this direct im gonna scream,” wrote X user Enigmata Lune in response to Albacar’s post.

Play video

The odds of Albacar having to pony up the tens of thousands of free Steam keys are uncertain. Some feel like a Silksong announcement is a lock, while others think the chances of such an announcement are approaching zero.

“As much as I’d like to see one, I doubt it’ll happen,” wrote X user Tech Paradox. “It looks like it’s Microsoft’s baby to promo at present, and they’re not going to let Nintendo steal their Gamescom thunder.”

Regardless of how many stream keys Albacar may or may not have to hand out after tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct, the attention his post generated might make it more than worth the price.