3 Biggest Xbox Announcements to Expect From Gamescom 2025

Gamescom is soon approaching, and fans are eagerly anticipating the numerous games that will be shown off on August 20th. Gamescom is taking place in Cologne, Germany, this year, and will feature some of the hottest and most anticipated games of 2025 and beyond. There will be several of the biggest names in gaming present, including Microsoft and Xbox. The studio has teased what players can expect. New games, old games, and even playable demos for some of the most anticipated games of the year. That said, three things in particular have dominated the discussion about Xbox’s appearance at Gamescom.

Xbox is hosting several livestreams throughout Gamescom to show off its upcoming games. Fans can likely expect the biggest news on the mainstream but also more in-depth walkthroughs, interviews, and more on side streams and platforms. Here is what to expect from Xbox at Gamescom 2025.

1) Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Shows off Its Campaign & Multiplayer

The biggest expectation from Xbox is the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Fans are hopeful for a look at its campaign and its multiplayer, though the expectation is that the focus will be on the single-player campaign. While this has always been a part of the Call of Duty experience, with one exception, recent games have seen their campaigns heavily criticized.

Fans are hopeful this will be different for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The game is planned to be a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and will feature familiar characters like Harper and David Mason. However, some leaks indicated that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will deviate from previous Black Ops games by having the protagonist be a customizable nameless soldier rather than one with personality, like previous games.

From Xbox’s marketing, Gamescom seems to plan to focus on the single-player experience. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s multiplayer, and the primary reason the series has seen success, will likely be showcased at a later date. Fans may get a tease or glimpse of this, but should temper their expectations.

When the announcement that a playable demo for Hollow Knight: Silksong would be at Gamescom was revealed, fans immediately began applying their clown makeup. The new conspiracy theory is that Team Cherry will finally reveal the highly anticipated release date for its sequel to Hollow Knight. While this isn’t the first time fans have wound themselves up over a possible release date, this time it actually feels real.

Team Cherry previously revealed Hollow Knight: Silksong would release before the holiday season of 2025. With the Metroidvania being marketed heavily by Xbox, even appearing in the ROG Xbox Ally video, fans are convinced that Xbox’s booth at Gamescom will share when the game is launching. Adding more fuel to this fire is a second showing of Silksong at the Melbourne Museum, further hinting at an approaching release date announcement. With its absence from the Nintendo Indie World, fans are eager for another chance.

The other big event expected at Xbox’s Gamescom coverage is the Xbox ROG Ally. Leaks have been circling the internet for several months, but nothing official has been revealed about the console’s pricing and release date. Many believe Gamescom will change, officially announcing when the handheld console will launch and how much all its versions will cost.

Fans also expect pre-orders to go up shortly after its reveal. The Nintendo Switch was massively successful thanks to its handheld capacity, and the Steam Deck proved the market could be tapped. Xbox is no doubt looking to get into it as well, and the Xbox ROG Ally is its way in. Pre-orders are a good indication of how successful a product will be and the perfect time to open them is after a big reveal at Gamescom.

What Else to Expect at Gamescom 2025?

While these are likely the biggest announcements Xbox could make at Gamescom, there is plenty more to see from the industry giant. Bethesda will be present, and fans are hoping to see gameplay for the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle DLC and learn more about it. It is expected to launch on all platforms on September 4th, right after Gamescom.

Blizzard fans can expect to see the opening cinematic for World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Midnight. This is the second of the Worldsoul Trilogy after The War Within, and players are excited for the future of the MMO. Gamescom will likely give players the first look at the expansion with an in-depth look at the forces of the Void. Blizzard may even reveal an official release date as well.

Finally, there is some hope that a new Halo game will be announced. While there is a lot of buzz about a potential Halo game on PlayStation 5, there have been rumors of an upcoming remake of Halo: Combat Evolved. It remains to be seen if this is true, but Gamescom would be the perfect platform to reveal this project.

Gamescom is only a week away, and excitement is in the air. This is just some of what is in store for Xbox, and they are only one studio that will be present. What has you most excited about Gamescom from Xbox? Let us know in the comments below!