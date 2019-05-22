Home Advisor Brilliantly Pays Tribute to Video Game Architecture

Video game architecture often provide gamers with sights they could never imagine in the real world. This is likely due to the fact that video game developers are not restricted to what they would be if they had to design the same concepts in real life. That said, one particular group of folks to realize this was none other than Home Advisor, who decided to pay tribute to the wonders of video game architecture by creating voxel style versions of some of the most magnificent structures found throughout video games.

“A society’s architecture is said to define the way its people want to live,” reads the post by Home Advisor. “But in reality, the built environment is created by a select few, beholden to political and economic concerns of the powers that be. The rest of us turn to fiction to realize our dreams, fears, and fantasies – and no art form quite simulates the freedom to explore our environment as well as the realm of video game architecture.”

Home Advisor pulled from seven different franchises to show of the incredible architecture. The ones they chose from are Final Fantasy, The Legend of Zelda, BioShock, Assassin’s Creed, Half-Life, Fallout, and Dark Souls. “We love the dream world of fictional architecture at HomeAdvisor,” they continued. “Following our redesigns of the Simpsons’ home and the Empire State Building, we wanted to celebrate the architectural achievements of some of the most popular video games around – reducing each to a simple computer game inspired voxel style to emphasize the structural details of these tiny, epic works of art.”

Home Advisor has a handful of architectural masterpieces for each franchise, including descriptions, inspirations, and more. You can check out the full post on their website right here.

What do you think about all of this? Do you often find yourself stopping in the middle of playing a game and just staring at the surroundings? Which video game do you believe has the best architecture out of them all? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!