Home Alone Board Game Announced

A new game based on the beloved holiday classic Home Alone has been announced, pitting players against each other in a battle of traps and traumatic head injuries. Earlier this week, National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA) announced Home Alone: Keep the Change, a new 2-4 player game based on the first Home Alone movie. In the game, players will play as either Kevin, the Wet Bandits, or Old Man Marley, with different goals. Kevin uses a deck of loot and trap cards and places them across his home. Meanwhile, Marv and Harry move through the house trying to find Loot while avoiding traps that have different mechanisms to activate. Some traps push Kevin’s mother closer to returning home, while others force the thieves to drop loot. The game ends when Kevin’s mother returns home.

Written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, the first Home Alone movie starred Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O’Hara with a score by John Williams. The movie was a smash hit at the box office, generating nearly $500 million, and became the first in a series of films. Most of the cast returned for Home Alone 2, but a third movie starred none of the original movie’s cast (but a young Scarlett Johansson does have a minor role.) The franchise eventually transitioned to direct-to-video movies, the last of which launched in 2012. However, Disney announced that it would bring back the franchise with a new film titled Home Sweet Home Alone that will debut on Disney+ next month. The new movie will star Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell.

This isn’t the first time that Home Alone has gotten a board game adaptation. A game released in 1991 pits all the players against the Wet Bandits, while a 2018 game split players into two opposing teams (one representing Kevin and one representing the thieves) with different goals.

Home Alone: Keep the Change will be released in November and will have a retail price of $24.99. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now.