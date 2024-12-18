How to Complete All 2024 Gift of Giving Disney Dreamlight Valley Tasks

As exciting as annual holiday events are in Disney Dreamlight Valley, they don’t come without a bit of confusion. This years Gift of Giving event is no exception, bringing players a snowman-crafting puzzle to solve and the same old questions about where to find and complete special seasonal Dreamlight Duties to earn coveted Dreamlight and the sense of a job well done. For players looking to find the seasonal event task list or needing a bit of help to uncode just how to complete them, here’s a little help.

The Gift of Giving event for 2024 runs from December 18th to December 31st, giving players just under two weeks to tick off those holiday tasks and earn the associated rewards. But first, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans need to find the task list and figure out just what each Dreamlight Valley duty is asking them to do – not always an easy feat.

The Gift of Giving seasonal Dreamlight Duty tasks are located in the Dreamlight section of the menu, under the Village tab. These event-specific tasks feature a present icon above them, making them relatively easy to tell apart from other seasonal tasks. For some tasks, like “Even Fish Are Festive!”, progress carries over from prior years. To review what needs to get accomplished during this year’s event, check out the progress tracker for that specific duty.

Village tasks tab with winter holiday duties in disney dreamlight valley

Here is a list of each 2024 Gift of Giving seasonal task in Disney Dreamlight Valley, how to complete them, and their associated rewards. The rewards don’t change from year to year, so these tasks are most exciting to those who are ringing in the holidays in the Valley for the first time.

A Home for the Holidays – Decorate your house with 5 festive-themed crafted items to earn a Winter Carpet decor item

Cookie Taste Test – Eat 3 different cookie recipes to earn Festive Candy Ears

Even Fish Are Festive! – Catch all 5 Festive Fish to receive a Santa hat avatar item

Do You Wanna Craft a Snowman? – Craft a Snowman at the crafting station, then place it in the Valley to earn Festive Candy Ears with Bow avatar item

Ho! Ho! Ho! – Craft 10 holiday gifts using Wrapping Paper, then gift them to villagers to receive a Pile of Gifts decor item

When working on a specific one of these duties, players can use the Track Duty function to watch their progress in real time.

How to Build the New Snowman in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Snowman recipe hint from disney dreamlight valley

Along with these Dreamlight Duties, this year’s event brings a new challenge. Players will find a red chest in the Plaza, which contains a secret recipe to craft a new type of snowman. The spawn location is random, so where it shows up for one player will not necessarily be where it spawns for another.

After opening the chest, interact with the Memory that appears to find the recipe, then gather the following resources:

Set A

50 Snowballs

Set B

4 Hardwood

18 Dandelion

13 Fabric

Set C

10 Green Passion Lillies

15 Fabric

1 Carrot

Making recipe isn’t quite as straightforward as heading to the crafting station. As players gather the materials, they will need to take each set indicated in the original hint to the Frosted Heights and interact with a giant snowball there. There are three rounds in total, which will help players craft the new snowman wearing a Mad Hatter costume.

While there’s no specific Dreamlight Duty for completing this secret quest, players can place the new snowman to complete the “Do You Wanna Craft a Snowman?” task.