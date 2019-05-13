With the launch of id Software and Avalanche Studios‘ upcoming Rage 2 knocking on gamers’ doors, those anticipating the title are preparing to enjoy their experience in the explosion-filled wastelands. One of the many guns that players will be able to take on their many adventures is DOOM’s BFG 9000. We recently learned that this overpowered weapon is exclusive to those who pick up either the Deluxe Edition or the Collector’s Edition, but now we know that obtaining the gun won’t be as easy as it just being dropped into your inventory.

Thanks to Prima Games, we now know how to get the BFG in Rage 2, should you be eligible to receive it. For starters, players will want to the Store from the Main Menu. This will prompt you to link your Bethesda account or create a new one. After doing this, jump into the game and complete the prologue mission. Once you’ve done this and donned the Ranger suit, you can leave Vineland.

Leaving Vineland will take you past some destroyed buildings before heading out into the open world that is there for the taking. Follow this road until you see a meteor fall from the sky and impact a hill just ahead. Go there and you will have stumbled upon a little present from Doomguy, the BFG 9000. Okay, maybe he didn’t send it (or maybe he did), but that’s what I am going with.

Rage 2 is set to arrive on May 14th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

What do you think about all of this? Did you get either of the editions of Rage 2 that include the BFG 9000? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

