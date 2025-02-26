How to Get the Slow Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Agrabah update for Disney Dreamlight Valley added plenty of exciting new things for Disney fans to enjoy. Many are eager to meet the new characters, Aladdin and Jasmine, but that’s not the only new thing Gameloft added with this major update. Tiana is also cooking up a useful new slow cooker item that players can unlock by completing a brand-new quest. While the Eternity Isle had a similar mechanic with its Ancient Machines, the slow cooker will let base game Disney Dreamlight Valley players enjoy a new way to prepare meals. But before they can enjoy batch-prepping meals, players will need to complete Tiana’s quest to craft the Slow Cooker.

What Does the Disney Dreamlight Valley Slow Cooker Do?

Getting the slow cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires a few steps, but it’s worth it for the added perks. The slow cooker lets players queue up a list of meals to prepare, rather than having to stand at the stove and cook each one. It’s a great solution to stockpile meals to give as gifts or use to refuel while completing Dreamlight Duties.

As its name implies, the Slow Cooker takes some time to finish cooking, so it’s best used to make meals while completing other tasks. The Slow Cooker will continue to make meals even after logging out of Disney Dreamlight Valley, so players can return to the game to find a steady supply of meals ready to go.

How to Start the Slow Cooker Quest

First, players will need to have Tiana as part of their valley, as the slow cooker is part of a new quest that can only begin by speaking with Tiana. You shouldn’t need any specific level of friendship with her, but may need to complete any outstanding friendship quests before it will show up.

After updating Disney Dreamlight Valley, Tiana should show the icon that there’s a new quest to complete. Talk to her and she’ll share that she found plans to craft a Slow Cooker, beginning the Slow and Steady Quest. She will also give you the Gumbo recipe, which you’ll need once you’ve crafted the Slow Cooker.

How to Craft the Slow Cooker

The Slow Cooker in the DDV Crafting Menu

To make the Slow Cooker, we recommend pinning the Slow and Steady Quest using the quest tracker for a handy list as you gather the required materials. Here’s everything you’ll need to make the Slow Cooker:

2500 Dreamlight – Complete Dreamlight Duties or craft using Dream Shards

– Complete Dreamlight Duties or craft using Dream Shards 6 Iron Ingot – Craft using Iron Ore, which is gathered by mining

– Craft using Iron Ore, which is gathered by mining 2 Tinkering Parts – Craft using Iron Ingots

– Craft using Iron Ingots 20 Hardwood – Gather from the Forest of Valor, Frosted Heights, Glade of Trust, and Sunlit Plateau

Once all the items are assembled, head to the crafting station in your house or by Goofy’s in the Peaceful Meadow and make the slow cooker!

The next step in the Slow and Steady quest is to place it in the Valley. While you might want to put it in your kitchen, this won’t register as placing the Slow Cooker during the quest. To complete this step, instead place it somewhere outside – perhaps near Tiana’s restaurant.

How to Make Gumbo in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the Slow and Steady quest, players will need to put the Slow Cooker to use and make three helpings of Gumbo. Tiana gives you the recipe, but you’ll need to interact with the recipe book in your inventory to learn it. Once you do this, the Gumbo recipe should show up in the newly revamped recipe list. You can find it by searching “Gumbo” or filtering by currently active quests.

Gumbo in the Slow Cooker

Here are the ingredients you’ll need to craft Gumbo and where to find them. All vegetables can be grown, but if you want to make it quicker, they can also be purchased from Goofy’s stall.

1 Chili Pepper – Buy from Goofy’s stall in the Sunlit Plateau

– Buy from Goofy’s stall in the Sunlit Plateau 1 Okra – Buy from Goofy’s stall in the Glade of Trust

– Buy from Goofy’s stall in the Glade of Trust 1 Onion – Buy from Goofy’s stall in the Forest of Valor

– Buy from Goofy’s stall in the Forest of Valor 1 Tomato – Buy from Goofy’s stall in Dazzle Beach

– Buy from Goofy’s stall in Dazzle Beach 1 Shrimp – Fish from blue ripples on Dazzle Beach

This recipe makes one helping of Gumbo, so to complete Tiana’s quest, you will need three of each ingredient. To use the slow cooker, you will also need 1 Charcoal per batch. After gathering the Gumbo ingredients, head to the Slow Cooker to make three helpings. You can add three at once, which will cost 75 Dreamlight in total. Each serving will cook separately, so it will take a bit of waiting around before all three are ready to deliver to Tiana to complete the Slow and Steady quest.