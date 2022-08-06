Hugh Neutron Is Available Now in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

The legend himself, Hugh Neutron, is now available in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The character is one of the most beloved Nickelodeon characters of all-time, arguably being more popular than Jimmy Neutron himself. The character's love for ducks and pie, the way he speaks, and constant hijinks make him incredibly memorable. Although the Jimmy Neutron show ended many years ago, fans have kept the spirit of Hugh Neutron alive through internet memes. While some just feel like natural extensions of the character from the series, other memes have heightened the character as some wild supernatural being that can annihilate his foes. He's essentially the Nickelodeon version of what Shaggy has become.

After much anticipation, Hugh Neutron is finally available in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. A new video from developer Fair Play Labs highlights the character's new arsenal of abilities, which includes weaponized pies, the ability to fly like a duck, and much more. Of course, Hugh Neutron is also voiced, so you can hear all kinds of iconic quotes and quips from the beloved father figure. The video also showcases a stage where there are floating ducks in the background while the fighters duke it out on a giant pie. Needless to say, it's clear there's a lot of love for Hugh Neutron's addition to this game which should hopefully make fans happy.

Hugh Neutron arrives in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on the heels of the release of MultiVersus. The new fighting game is very similar to Nickelodeon's riff on the fighting genre, except it features a wide array of Warner Brothers characters like Batman, Superman, and... LeBron James from Space Jam 2. It's a pretty wild roster, but one that fans are eating up. The game is dominating on Steam Deck and other platforms, ensuring it is the most prevalent fighting game available right now. Whether Hugh Neutron's addition is enough for fighting fans to revisit the Nickelodeon title remains to be seen.

