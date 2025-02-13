Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Update 3 Previewed Ahead of Patch Notes

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was a hit not only with fans of Indiana Jones but also those less familiar with the classic films. The game by MachineGames and Bethesda perfectly captured the adventurous spirit and sense of mystery the Indiana Jones films are known for, all while putting players in the iconic role of Indy played by Troy Baker. It launched with massive success, while there’s DLC on the way, though some have just been waiting for various fixes. The next update for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was previewed earlier, but now fans have been given an updated window on when they can expect to see the update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The third update for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is planned for next week, sometime between February 16th and February 22nd, Bethesda announced this week. The previous news regarding Update 3 only listed it as February, but now fans have a more narrowed-down window for it to be released.

Indiana JOnes buried in sand.

Update 3 for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is planned to target bug fixes and improve support for NVIDIA’s newest Blackwell GPUS. This will add new graphical features and options to those with high-end PCs.

Bug fixes for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to aim to resolve issues based on player feedback. This includes issues preventing players from completing 100% of the game and problems with climbing or squeezing through walls in Sukhothai.

Fans are delighted to see MachineGames supporting Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with updates and have turned their hopes to the DLC that’s on the way. With the success of the game, it wouldn’t be surprising to a sequel to follow up and continue Indiana Jones’s adventures which already seems to be something being considered. Only time will tell what the future for Indiana Jones is in the gaming scene, but it certainly looks good.