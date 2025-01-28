Next Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Update Previewed Early

Exciting news for fans of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle just dropped, and it’s big. The next update for the game has been revealed ahead of its official release. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was developed by MachineGames and produced by Bethesda, and the studios have captured the thrill the films are known for. While the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launched to great success and praise, some issues left fans wanting. Fortunately, the studios have been quick to provide updates and fixes, and it seems MachineGames is giving players a preview of what to expect in the third update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each update to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has provided quality-of-life features while also fixing issues. Xbox and PC players can continue to enjoy the engaging action-adventure title with these updates, and PlayStation players can look forward to a patched game when it finally releases on PS5 later this year.

Indiana JOnes holding treasure.

Update 3 for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is implementing support for NVIDIA’s Blackwell GPUs, adding new graphical features and options, and fixing numerous bugs collected from player feedback. Update 3 is expected to be released in February, though a specific date was not given.

MachineGames announced many of the fixes being implemented will resolve issues that prevented players from 100%-ing the game, climbing vines, and squeezing through walls in Sukhothai. Once these fixes are patched in, players can complete every objective, collectible, and achievement in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Previously, players would get stuck and be unable to complete 100% of the game, a challenge popular among gamers.

The new graphical features make the already impressive-looking game look better. Whether exploring lush jungles, searching ancient ruins, or participating in action-packed sequences, the updated support for these cutting-edge graphics will make every detail stand out and look stellar. The cinematic experience of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is about to get a lot prettier.

The future is looking bright for fans of Indiana Jones, with Disney reportedly wanting more games featuring the famed archaeologist. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was reviewed and sold well, so it’s natural for Disney to want to pursue new adventures. This is excellent news for players, as many already want a sequel to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

indiana jones and the great circle.

MachineGames and Bethesda have been supporting Indiana Jones and the Great Circle since launch, and will likely continue to do so. While updates like these are greatly appreciated, many are hoping for more extensive DLC. This add-on content would allow players to continue the journey while waiting for a new game.

Update 3 for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle may be smaller and primarily aimed at those with high-end PCs and the hardware to take advantage of these new graphical improvements. Still, most players can take advantage of the bug fixes and more improvements will likely come with future updates.