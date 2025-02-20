Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Releases Update 3 Patch Notes

Now’s the best time to return on Indy’s adventure. Today, Bethesda and MachineGames released the long-awaited Update 3 patch notes for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which was teased earlier this week. The new update brings a lot of bug fixes and issues with the audio and graphics. Plus, it adds a new quality-of-life feature, as repair kits can now be used in the inventory screen rather than just in-game. However, one of the key assets of Update 3 is the support of NVIDIA DLSS 4, which also brings ray-tracing and upscaling.

Released in December, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle made quite a splash with critics and fans. It already became Xbox Series X|S’ best-rated exclusive of 2024, which is a feat as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 came out and received rave reviews. While the game is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, it will launch on PlayStation 5 in Spring, though no specifics were given. Still, these changes do hold well for that release, at least with the bugs (and thankfully no snakes).

As mentioned before, Update 3 of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle brings support for NVIDIA DLSS 4, as well as Intel XESS 1.4 upscaling and AMD FSR 3.1 upscaling and frame generation technology. This is no doubt good news to those who use them, as they can play Indy’s best-reviewed journey the best way possible. Plus, the team promises to add more support, as well as community-requested features like the repair kit fix previously mentioned. With bugs, many of them deal with minor spoilers of the narrative, so if you have yet to dive into the adventure, be warned!

The patch notes for Update 3 of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle can be found below:

New Features

NVIDIA DLSS 4

Update 3 brings support for NVIDIA DLSS 4: a suite of rendering technologies that boosts framerates, increases performance, and improves image quality! – Players using supported NVIDIA hardware can enable Multi Frame Generation (3x, 4x) using the new transformer-based model – Ray Reconstruction increases the clarity and stability of ray-traced images – DLAA and DLSS Super Resolution have also been updated to the transformer-based model. These options when enabled enhance native and upscaled image quality, respectively

Ray-Traced Local Lights

For players who have Path Tracing enabled, this update includes a new option for ray-traced shadows to include all light sources, which significantly increases the quality of shadows in interior locations. (Players can also choose to keep the previous setting, which provides ray-traced shadows from the sun only.)

Path Tracing (Full Ray Tracing) Support for AMD and Intel Graphics Cards

This update brings Path Tracing to supported Intel and AMD GPUs. To use Path Tracing, your Intel or AMD graphics card must support Hardware Ray Tracing and have at least 16GB of VRAM. Please make sure to download the latest drivers from your GPU manufacturer! Note that in foliage-dense locations, such as Sukhothai, reducing Vegetation Animation Quality below the “Ultra” settings can reduce the occasional shadow “popping” that may be seen on all graphics cards using Path Tracing.

FSR 3.1, including Frame Generation

Update 3 adds support for AMD FSR 3.1 upscaling and frame generation technology.

Intel XESS 1.4

Update 3 also adds support for Intel XESS 1.4 upscaling.

Repair kits can now also be used by selecting them directly from the inventory (Rather than only by selecting your broken weapon or tool!)

Bug Fixes — Minor Spoilers Ahead!

General

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to use ladders, squeeze through walls, or climb vines in Sukhothai; particularly during the Blessed Pearl mission

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from picking up certain medicine bottles in the Vatican

Fixed an issue that could temporarily stop you from being able to punch or block if you had picked up an item while the game was saving

Fixed an issue where the camera could be stuck in third person when backing out of certain third-person interactions

Fixed an issue where the player and enemies might take damage while walking through an open doorway after restarting a checkpoint

Fixed issue where notes might clip through the front of the screen when inspecting them

Fixed an issue where players could accidentally drop their Camera or Lighter while inspecting items for purchase

Fixed an issue that could make items disappear if players tried to pick up objects while vaulting over objects

Fixed an issue where inspectable items could be lost if picked up at the same moment an enemy punched you

Fixed an issue that could make the “Restricted Area” HUD marker to be offset after restarting a checkpoint

Fixed an issue where camera shake would permanently occur when revisiting Gizeh

Fixed an issue where a bullet could be seen in the Luger chamber even when the gun is empty

Fixed an issue where players could pour wine from their Camera in the Five Sacred Wounds puzzle

Fixed an issue where the player’s view could be tilted after being released from a whip pull by Voss

Fixed an issue that caused enemy soldiers leaning on objects to spin unnaturally when alerted by the player

Graphics

Fixed remaining issues where animation update rate was inconsistent in some cutscenes, causing visible shaking or stuttering

Fixed issue where the pouring water streams were not visible during the initial collapse of the Ziggurat in Sukhothai

Fixed an issue that let players see out of world in the Vatican Dig Site

Missions and Quests

Fixed an issue where players could not take a photo of Uncle Sunan when revisiting Sukhothai, or after skipping a cutscene between Sunan and Pailin

Fixed an issue that could prevent collecting the ‘Fried Egg’ Field Note in Sukhothai, and the Ostracan Shard in Gizeh after restarting checkpoints

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from being able to turn in Radio Frequencies at the radio stations when revisiting Sukhothai (since Gina would not be present)

Fixed an issue where players could not unlock the “Shadows out of Time” achievement if they had any Ancient Relics placed in the Puzzle Boards in Iraq. (I.e. if you did not have all 50 Relics in your inventory.) For players who have already completed the puzzle, simply revisiting Iraq will now unlock the achievement

Fixed an issue where collecting the last ancient relic for “Riddles of the Ancients” did not update the counter in the UI, giving the impression there was still another to collect. Also fixed issues where this mission had no description on your map information, and certain Ancient Relic markers did not appear on the Sukhothai and Vatican maps

Fixed an issue that could prevent the players from re-collecting Khmer Cogs if they changed the puzzle difficulty after solving the Khmer Gate puzzle

Fixed an issue where the player could obtain the rebreather in Sukhothai before ever getting the objective to talk to Tongdang, preventing the player from getting the next mission objective

Fixed an issue where Field Notes could still be tracked even when all notes had been collected

Fixed several issues where an unneeded note marker would appear under the world

Fixed an issue where Adventure Books were not shown on the map after acquiring the Ziggurat Guide in Iraq

Fixed an issue where Ability Book and guide markers appeared on the Sukhothai map before players acquired the guides from Tongdang

Fixed an issue where certain map markers near the end of the Vatican level did not appear on the main map, but only on your local map

Fixed an issue where taking photos of the monkey posters in Sukhothai did not remove their in-world markers

Fixed an issue where the cogwheel markers might not appear if players purchased the map information pamphlet after a certain point in Sukhothai

Fixed an issue where the main Sukhothai main map could be lost if you put it down after inspecting it (instead of collecting it)

Fixed an issue where Gina would not leave Wat Si Sawai if you left the temple while she was talking with Aran

Fixed an issue that could prevent the desk drawer being opened in the poker tent in Gizeh

Fixed an issue where Gina could open the cavern door in Iraq by herself, leading to the cavern being empty of all enemies

Added additional voice lines to help the player understand that they should run away from the Nephilim in the dream sequence in Sukhothai, rather than fight

Fixed an issue where players could not pick up the Priest outfit from Antonio if they tried to do it too quickly

Fixed an issue that prevented players from getting into the boat in the escape from the Hotel sequence in Sukhothai if they pushed the interact button too many times

Fixed an issue where players could spawn inside the ground when revisiting Sukhothai

Fixed an issue where the last objective of a mission was still displayed on the HUD after all Adventures and Field Work were completed in a level

Fixed an issue where the World of Knowledge quest could complete when arriving outside the Vatican for the first time

In Marshall College, we increased the visibility the outlines of the cat mummy photo and gramophone record (in Indy’s office) from further away

Audio

Fixed an issue where Indy would repeat his line about, “The Yeak in the water,” whenever surfacing from a dive in Sukhothai

Fixed an issue where Indy would repeat dialogue about Voss’s gold stash in Sukhothai (“Well you’re not bribing anyone with this, Voss”), long after having completed that mission

Fixed an issue where Gina would repeat her lines from the ambush (“That was too close”) while you are in the boat. Please note this will, unfortunately, not correct the issue for players who are currently experiencing the bug, but it will prevent it from happening again

Improvements to combat and stealth music transitions, to make them more seamless

Added sound for heavyweight enemies breaking out of a clinch

Raised the volume of the enemy mounted machineguns in Sukhothai hotel shootout

Corrected the sound type when walking on the boat near Forrestal’s camp in Peru

Fixed Annika Lund’s effort voices in Sukhothai when she is traversing objects

Updated Indy’s effort voices when sliding

Added sounds for when Indy pushes the dragon statue at the Fountain of Sacrament

Fixed Indy repeating the same VO line when picking up recipe note in Borgia Tower

Fixed issues where environmental sounds disappeared or were incorrect in several locations in the Vatican and Sukhothai

Fixed an issue where voice reactions to getting hit from a dart in Peru would get cut off prematurely

Added voice lines when photographing the sewer bridge and Great Tower Hall in the Vatican

Stopped Indy from repeating his voice lines when returning to speak to Aran, or when cancelling your interaction with the Prayer Wheel in Sukhothai

The music during the game loading sequence is now affected by the overall volume setting

Stability

Fixed a freeze that could occur when skipping the credits at the end of the game shortly after loading a save

Fixed several crashes that could occur in very specific circumstances in the following states: While writing out a save game When picking up and interacting with objects When updating hints while using Indy’s camera After updating gamepad bindings and then moving to a new location When inspecting Laura’s journal in Voss’ office in Gizeh In certain UI states



PC Specific Fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash at startup with some graphics cards

Many fixes and improvements have been made to environment lights, to present a more natural appearance when Path Tracing is enabled

Fixed an issue where Nvidia Low Latency mode would cause inconsistent frame rates

Fixed issue where Nvidia Frame Generation became disabled when HDR was toggled on

Fixed an issue that could prevent Xbox Cloud saves from being loaded on the Steam release of the game

Fixed an issue where game did not render correctly if using DLSS at 3440×1440 resolution in Widescreen picture framing

Fixed an issue where players could be partially control locked when opening and closing the Game Bar overlay

Fixed an issue where Indy’s hair was missing in reflections when using Path Tracing

Fixed some issues with light leaks in underground locations in Gizeh when Path Tracing is enabled

Xbox Specific fixes

Fixed an issue where some lamps / light sources would flicker or turn off, depending on viewing angle.

