Indiana Jones Games and More Cost Next to Nothing in New Disney Sale

A bunch of Indiana Jones, Star Wars, and Disney games are currently on sale for next to nothing in a new sale. Disney holds the keys to some of the most respected franchises in history from its long line of animated franchises to Marvel, Star Wars, and more. They have some of the best IP in history resulting in some of the biggest films, TV shows, and of course, games. Over the last decade alone, Disney has utilized its IP to give us great games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. All three of these games are incredibly different from each other, but are all equally faithful and great adaptations or extensions of their source material.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It hasn’t been totally smooth sailing, as Disney’s deal with EA to produce Star Wars games was largely a failure. Although the Jedi games are solid and at least one of the Battlefront titles managed to connect with fans, a number of titles got canceled along the way that should’ve been smash hits. Thankfully, Disney has since moved away from exclusive publishing deals and instead allows a multitude of teams to work on its different IPs so there’s more variety in the games.

With that said, Disney also has an extensive library of older Star Wars and Indiana Jones games that it owns thanks to its acquisition of Lucasfilm and its subsidiaries. This includes Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a great RPG that’s getting a remake. If you have somehow managed to miss some of these games, there’s an incredible sale going on right now on Gamebillet. Right now, fans can get a bunch of these great classics for less than a cup of coffee right now.

All of these games are for Steam, so make sure you have a PC, but these games are quite old so you won’t need anything beefy to run them. Some require older operating systems, so it may be worth doing some research to see how they run. This sale runs for the next 7 days and ends Sunday, February 2nd. We’ve included a list of some (but not all) of the best games for sale right now, separated by franchise. Given how cheap these games are, it’s well worth picking up and trying out some of these classic games.

Indiana Jones Games on Sale

indiana jones

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb – $1.24

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis – $1.24

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – $1.24

Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine – $1.24

LEGO Indiana Jones : The Original Adventures – $3.87

LEGO Indiana Jones 2 : The Adventure Continues – $3.87

Star Wars Games on Sale

star wars: Republic commando

Star Wars : Knights of the Old Republic – $1.90

Star Wars : Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords – $1.90

Star Wars : The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition – $3.87

Star Wars : The Force Unleashed II – $3.87

Star Wars Republic Commando – $1.90

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005) – $1.90

LEGO Star Wars : The Complete Saga – $3.87

Great Disney Games on Sale

thrillville: off the rails

Thrillville : Off the Rails – $1.90

Split/Second Velocity – $3.87

Toy Story 3 – $3.87

Cars – $3.87

Monkey Island : Special Edition Bundle – $3.13