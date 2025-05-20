Infinity Nikki Devs Apologize and Detail Plans to Fix Poorly Received Update

Infinity Nikki’s arrival on Steam didn’t go as planned, and the result was a drop in the active playerbase alongside review bombing as players made their complaints about patch 1.5, which was also released, known. The developer team has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize to players for the problems that came with patch 1.5, which was then followed by the team’s plan to address those issues along with some free gifts that players are going to be sent as compensation. When it comes to the actual plan for addressing the issues of patch 1.5, you’ll find that the list provided by the developers is rather lengthy, and it includes both technical problems and criticized content.

The short version of this announcement is that Infinity Nikki’s current season is going to last longer than the original timeline planned, so 1.5 store items and events will now last until June 12. Additionally, the new weekly Starlit Pursuit tasks will be delayed and be included in patch 1.6 instead. At the end of the changed timeline for Starlit Pursuit, there’s a mention that more details will be coming soon for these upcoming mechanics. While it’s clear that the priority is to address problems and criticism revolving around time-limited events, the announcement also mentions that other problems will be addressed in time—including the opening sequence and Threads of Reunion content being cut in patch 1.5—but asks players to be patient for the time being so that the developers have the time to properly solve the core issues that led to these problems.

Saving the Future of Infinity Nikki

— Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) May 18, 2025

Quite a few players have been vocally unhappy with patch 1.5. It’s believable that there could be an issue that resulted in the Sea of Stars opening replacing the normal Threads of Reunion beginning, which left players feeling like the story was going to be retconned and shoved to the side. If it was simply a mistake caused by technical issues, then that’s great news for the players who stick with the game for the mysterious vibes of the story and to learn how Nikki’s mom had a miracle outfit or her connection to Ena.

However, another big issue was the decision to make 11-piece outfits and change prices in the shop, both of which mean that you have to spend more money on average to collect a full outfit—excluding those lucky times where you pull what you want to get in just a few tries. While the announcement mentions that there are plans for cumulative top-up rewards, it doesn’t say that the outfits will go back to their original piece requirement or that store prices will be reverted.

Perhaps the biggest announcement is the creation of the Miraland Round Table, which you can find in-game in your Pear-Pal under the Customer Service option, then the Round Table selection. This lets you give your feedback directly to the developers. Overall, the actions being taken by the dev team are a step in the right direction after a rather disastrous patch. It’s not clear yet how much this apologize and promise for changes along with compensation will help Infinity Nikki’s situation, but this will likely be enough to convince players to at least give the game some time to work on improvements before giving it another chance.