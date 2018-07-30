‘Infinity War’s Thanos vs. ‘God of War’s Kratos Suggested By Artist

UPDATE: The Instagram post may not be working for some. You can see it directly here, and we also included the image below. FIGHT!

After seeing Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, we’re beginning to wonder if anything can put a stop to Thanos. Sure, maybe Captain Marvel can get the job done next year. But in the meantime, one artist has suggested that a new kind of hero step up to get the job done — the God of War himself, Kratos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Instagram, an artist by the name of nonendles has posted a spectacular vision of Thanos going head to head against the mighty Kratos, grinding his Infinity Gauntlet against the powerful god’s axe, with sparks flying out of them. You can see the post below.

In the post, nonendles playfully suggests, “Will you marry me?” as the two characters face off against one another. But obviously this would be a hell of a fight to watch in action, if only because both characters have proven in their respective franchises that they can take quite a beating and come back for more. (And if you don’t believe that statement, just take a good look at our God of War review and see just how blown away we were by it.)

However, the comments in the post are a bit divided. It appears that a few fans believe that Thanos will take the victory easily, with votes of confidence like “Thanos definitely” and “Thanos is a titan.” On the other hand, however, Kratos also has some votes of approval. “Rip thanos,” one Instagram fan notes. Two more also said “Kratos will win” and “Kratos will win and get 6 stones.”

And that’s something we haven’t thought about. What in the world would Kratos do with the Infinity Gauntlet? Or, for that matter, what could Thanos do with the axe? Hmmmm. Maybe Disney and Sony should get together and talk about the possibilities. We may need to see this throwdown go down sooner rather than later.

Avengers: Infinity War will release on home video next month. God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.