Injustice Fans are Ecstatic About the New Animated Movie
Earlier today, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced that an animated movie based on the Injustice video game series and tie-in comics is currently in development, and it already has fans quite excited! Unfortunately, there hasn't been a trailer, and very little information has been revealed about the film. However, that hasn't stopped fans from taking to social media to share their enthusiasm about the project; some even have scenes they specifically want to see adapted! It remains to be seen whether or not the Injustice animated film will live-up to the quality of its source material, but for now, fans are just happy that it's happening.
Fans definitely seem pumped!
//My gamer heart is so happy. I found out that we are getting an animated movie version of Injustice: Gods Among Us! So excited!— Antonio Morris (RP) (@IndescentRage) May 19, 2021
Some already have sequences they want to see.
Ready for these scenes in a movie 😍#Injustice pic.twitter.com/HScW0aN72w— #Petty (@hashtagpetty) May 19, 2021
Everybody wins!
this is actually great because all the edgy Superman fans get an injustice movie and all the nice Superman fans get that tv show— 10 year anniversary of Rango (@DrFishPhD) May 19, 2021
Injustice: The Movie: The Game has a nice ring to it.
I hope they make a game off the #injustice movie— SWNAM (@YashPan39967553) May 19, 2021
Some want to see Tom Taylor involved...
@TomTaylorMade will you be involved in any way with the upcoming injustice animated movie?— Brian Anderson (@BruinsNHL30) May 19, 2021
...while others don't want the creator getting burned out!
When I saw DC was making an Injustice animated movie. pic.twitter.com/N6zrKTgSKW— Ashkan Abousaeedi (@batcave11_ash) May 19, 2021
Perfect meme use.
Animated #injustice movie... time to bring this back out pic.twitter.com/IqYdN3dPfN— Ash James (@outlaw_ash) May 19, 2021
There's quite a bit of optimism already!
Injustice movie will be hands down absolutely incredible— ₈💜₂₄💛₂🖤 (@am_interlude) May 19, 2021