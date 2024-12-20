Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Trailer Features The Last of Us Easter Eggs

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is the next upcoming title from developer Naughty Dog, the studio best known for The Last of Us, Uncharted, Crash Bandicoot, and Jak and Daxter. Naughty Dog officially revealed the new title with a cinematic trailer at The Game Awards, though there was a brief gameplay clip near the end. The trailer showcased the main character and gave fans a glimpse into the sci-fi world in which Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet takes place. However, viewers may have missed the boatload of Easter eggs scattered throughout the trailer from Naughty Dog’s games and history.

The first is the main character’s name. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’s protagonist is Jordan A. Mun, which makes her initials JAM. Naughty Dog was originally known as JAM Software, making this too much of a coincidence not to be intentional. It’s likely Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has been in development for quite some time, and Naughty Dog likely decided on this name to honor their past.

Another easter egg, this time from The Last of Us, is one of the records Jordan has on her ship titled “Savage Starlight.” This is a collectible comic from The Last of Us and trading cards in The Last of Us Part II. The soundtrack CD is both a clever nod to another of Naughty Dog’s titles but also could hint that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and The Last of Us share the same universe in some regard. The comic Savage Starlight takes place in a futuristic sci-fi universe, maybe even Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’s universe.

In other Easter eggs, Jordan is seen drinking from a Macho Nacho cup. For those unaware, Macho Nacho is a restaurant in the Uncharted universe, which players learn Elena used to work at in high school. Another reference from the series is Jordan’s pose in the title card. She is standing with her sword on her back, looking over her shoulder, just as Nathan Drake does on the box art for Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune.

A more mysterious easter egg is a QR hidden within the trailer. Fans worked diligently to decipher what it meant, coming up with the numbers 66260600410 or 66260700410. No one knows for certain what these numbers mean or if they mean anything at all. The leading theory is to show Planck’s Constant, a theory regarding quantum mechanics and space. Others believe it may be related to Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’s release date. Some even tried putting the number in as a coordinate on Earth’s map, but this didn’t seem to lead anywhere.

Finally, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet isn’t shy with its influences. While less easter egg and more homage, fans can see the influence of Cowboy Bebop and Akira plain as day. Between Jordan’s red jacket, red ship, and profession as a bounty hunter, Naughty Dog have made it clear their inspirations. We also see Kumail Nanjiani is to star as a character named Colin Graves and several products such as Jordan’s ship being a Porsche, her Adidas shoes, and Sony sound system. Naughty Dog loves their secrets and easter eggs, so more will likely be included in future reveals for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.