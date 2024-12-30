Intergalactic Fans Point Out Something Wrong With Protagonist (And We Can’t Unsee It)

From the moment it was revealed, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet divided the Internet. This is evident by the fact Naughty Dog had the comments turned off on the trailer and how many dislikes the trailer has earned since its release. Meanwhile, some trolling from Tati Gabrielle, who plays the game’s protagonist, has not helped the situation. Unfortunately for Naughty Dog and PlayStation, it appears the game has been swallowed up by the ongoing culture war in gaming in record time, a struggle that has already claimed and devoured recent releases such as Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Star Wars Outlaws.

While the appearance of the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet protagonist has dominated the discourse around the PS5 game, there have been other details in the reveal trailer that have caught the attention of fans.

For example, in the trailer protagonist Jordan A. Mun can be seen shaving her head, except her technique is a little unconventional. More specifically, she can be seen shaving her head with the razor upside down. Many naturally missed this detail, but those with experience shaving their heads did not.

Of course, now that this has been pointed out it is all we can see when we see this scene in the trailer or a screenshot of this scene. It’s possible there is some type of narrative or lore explanation for this, but if there is, it’s not clear what it could be. For what it is worth though, while this is not the common or even correct technique to take buzzers to the scalp, it can be done and some do shave this way, including Jordan A. Mun apparently.

Naughty Dog is a studio that often never misses the small details. One of the things that makes its games great are the small details that often pay tribute to realism. So it is odd this has been missed. If this is not just a scene for a trailer, and is in the actual game, it will be interesting to see if it is fixed before launch.

Speaking of launch, there is currently no word of what the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet release date is. The game has been in development for PS5 since 2020, so there’s a decent chance its release date isn’t too far away. A 2025 release seems unlikely though, as it would have almost certainly been relayed alongside the game’s reveal trailer earlier this month if the plan was to release it this year.

