Intergalactic Hits New Low as Backlash Continues

Since its reveal at The Game Awards, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet — a brand new IP from PlayStation and Naughty Dog — has been one of the talks of the industry, though mostly for negative reasons. Instantly, the game received backlash for various reasons. For starters, some have a bone to pick with Naughty Dog ever since The Last of Us Part 2 and its own controversy. Naughty Dog has also been the crown jewel of PlayStation over the last decade, so it, in particular, gets sucked into console war campaigns. The majority of the backlash though seems to be focused on the game’s protagonist, who has clearly not resonated with a sizable amount of the intended audience.

Adding fuel to the fire was a recent comment from Tati Gabrielle, who plays said protagonist, and who chimed in on the conversation via Instagram with a provocative image accompanied by the tagline: “You mad bro?”.

At the time of its reveal, Intergalactic was receiving more dislikes than likes on YouTube. This gap has only widened since. To this end, right now the reveal trailer on PlayStation has 262,000 dislikes to 98,000 likes. Meanwhile, the trailer on Naughty Dog — were the comments have been turned off — has 69,000 likes and 169,000 dislikes.

To put these numbers into perspective, they eclipse Concord YouTube dislikes and are proportionally pretty similar. For comparison, the Concord reveal trailer has 41,000 dislikes to 7,600 likes. It got even worse by the time the gameplay trailer released, which has 8,500 likes to 89,000 dislikes.

Where the writing was instantly on the wall for Concord, clear to everyone but PlayStation executives, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a different story. While the controversy surrounding the game is going to go nowhere, if it is as good as Naughty Dog’s previous work it’s probably going to be fine. However, this is no doubt a rough start to life for the PS5 game.

