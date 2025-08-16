$60 PS5 Games Now Only $6 on PlayStation Store

There are a trio of PS5 games that normally cost $60 on the PlayStation Store currently on sale for just $6 thanks to massive 90 percent discounts. In addition to this, there are a large number of other PS5 and PS4 games as cheap as a couple bucks on the PlayStation Store.

There are plenty of great deals to be had, but some of the biggest and most exciting) discounts belong to Back 4 Blood, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition. The first two of these deals come courtesy of WB Games and EA, respectively. And both of these new PSN deals are set to be available until August 19. The third and latter of these PlayStation Store deals also comes the way of EA, however, this deal is only available until August 28.

Other Noteworthy Games Currently $5.99 or Cheaper on the PlayStation Store

Between PS5 and PS4, there is a collection of notable games for PlayStation fans to grab dirt cheap. For example, at the $3.99 (or cheaper) price point there are the following games: Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux, The Escapists 2, Far Cry 4, Tomb Raider, and Zombi.

Meanwhile, the following games are $4.99 for a limited time: Outriders, Sleeping Dogs, Batman: Return to Arkham, Injustice 2, Battlefield 2042, LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, Dead Island, Battlefield 4, Injustice: Gods Among Us, Star Wars Battlefront, Crime Boss: Rockay City, Resident Evil Revelations 2, Batman: Arkham VR, Call of Cthulhu, Shantae, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Watch Dogs 2, Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Tom Clancy’s The Division, Child of Light, Unravel Two, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Mortal Kombat 11, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, LEGO Worlds, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Resident Evil Revelations, Darkwood, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Dues Ex Mankind Divided, and LEGO Harry Potter Collection.

At the $5.99 price point, in addition to the games above, there are the following deals: LEGO The Incredibles, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Left Alive, Battlefield 1 Revolution, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, Hunting Simulator 2, Star Wars: Squadrons, Far Cry 3, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Bulletstorm, Need for Speed Rivals, Steep, Mass Effect Andromeda, Watch Dogs, Need for Speed (2014), Alien Isolation, Valkyria Chronicles 4, South Park: The Stick of Truth, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Yooka-Laylee, Pac Man World Re-Pac, Bramble: The Mountain King, Shadow Man Remastered, Borderlands 3, A Way Out, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Lowest Prices Ever

This trio of games has never been cheaper than $5.99 on the PlayStation Store. And the same applies to many of the other games listed above. Mass Effect Legendary Edition features all three Mass Effect games, so RPG fans are getting some of the best RPGs of all time for essentially $2 a pop – and there’s no better time to play (or replay) the series while excitement for Mass Effect 5 is building.

Meanwhile, Back 4 Blood is a blatant Left 4 Dead clone (or spiritual successor if you’re being generous). B4B never captured the momentum of the game that inspired it (failing to surpass the original in concurrent users on Steam) but it was an entertaining enough on its own – and the closest thing PS4 and PS5 users are going to get to Left 4 Dead – since Valve has shown no interest in reviving the co-op zombie series. As of 2023, rumors suggested a sequel might still be in development – but no updates have been shared since. As a result, it might be awhile before we get more Left 4 Dead-inspired co-op zombie content, so a price of just $6 could be a worthy pickup to scratch that itch.

Lastly, Super Mega Baseball 4 is a great alternative to MLB The Show for those that want a more arcadey experience rather than a realistic sim, at a fraction of the price. We previously reviewed SMB 4 and gave it a solid 4/5 score – citing that the game successfully recaptured the fun of coming home from school Super Mega Baseball 4 takes players back to the childhood days of coming home from school and firing up an accessible but equally deep sports game to play with friends.