Jumanji: The Curse Returns Announced

Marmalade Game Studio has announced Jumanji: The Curse Returns, a new digital board game based on the 1995 Jumanji movie. Yesterday, during Gamescom, Marmalade Game Studio made the surprise announcement that it was bringing back the Jumanji board game variant seen in the 1995 movie starring Robin Williams to life in a new video game called Jumanji: The Curse Returns. You can check out the first trailer for the game below:

Get ready for JUMANJI: The Curse Returns! An @Gamescom Opening Night Live announcement - Sony Pictures has partnered with @MarmaladeGames to bring the magical board game, as seen played in the 1995 film, to life! It's a brand new co-op adventure on PC! pic.twitter.com/dRWUfbuCui — Jumanji: The Next Level (@jumanjimovie) August 25, 2021

As noted above, this is adapted from the magical board game seen in Jumanji movie, not the classic board game. In Jumanji: The Curse Returns, players will work together to defeat the various enemies brought to life from the game. Gameplay is simple - players roll the dice, read the riddles, and prepare to face the dangers Jumanji will unleash. Players will need to work together to match items, manage power-ups, and use their bonus abilities to banish dangers back into the game. Players will be tasked with facing stampedes, crocodiles, piranhas, and even the hunter Van Pelt, with the goal of making it to the center of the board before time runs out.

Jumanji started off as a children's picture book about a magic board game that brought animals from the jungle to a suburban home. A "real" version of the board game seen in the book was released as part of the 1995 movie's marketing campaign and became a mainstream board game found in retail stores across the country. The Jumanji movie franchise re-launched in 2019, this time starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillian as video game avatars brought to life by high schoolers who get stuck in the game itself. Two movies from that franchise have been released, with a third movie in early development.

Jumanji: The Curse Returns will be released on the Nintendo Switch and Steam in September.