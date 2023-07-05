Kid Icarus: Uprising Director Shares Desire for Nintendo Switch Remaster

Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the cult-classic Nintendo 3DS game Kid Icarus: Uprising, has indicated that he'd like to see the game brought back on Nintendo Switch. Generally speaking, Sakurai is most well-known for his work on the Super Smash Bros. series as he has served as the director on every entry in the franchise. Outside of Smash, though, Sakurai has also helmed a variety of other projects. One of those titles happened to be Kid Icarus: Uprising, which launched on 3DS way back in 2012. And while the game has somewhat been forgotten over the year, Sakurai wishes that it could see a revival on a new platform that better highlighted its unique qualities.

In a new video on Sakurai's "Creating Games" YouTube channel, the popular game director opened up about the process of developing Kid Icarus: Uprising. Sakurai delved deep into the mechanics, systems, music, and other aspects of Uprising while also revealing more about the game's troubled development. Despite having so many struggles throughout its creation, Sakurai ended the video by stating that Uprising turned out to be a "showpiece" title for 3DS. Still, he wished that the game wouldn't have been locked only to 3DS as it could have likely performed much better on a console like the Switch.

"It's a shame that it's only lived on 3DS, as I'd love to play on a bigger screen with smoother graphics, but without a team around to work on it, crafting a follow-up seems difficult," Sakurai said. Based on this statement, it's clear that Sakurai would like to see Uprising remastered for Switch, but he also believes that such a task is unlikely to ever happen.

For those holding out hope for a new version of Kid Icarus: Uprising, rumors actually have swirled within the past year related to a Switch port of the title. Currently, Nintendo itself has done nothing to confirm these rumors, though, which means they should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being. Still, perhaps one day Nintendo will grant Sakurai's wish and will look to make Uprising more accessible in a platform that plays better to the game's strengths.

