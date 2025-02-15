Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Fans Not Happy About New Freebie

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 fans across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S have a new freebie available. Typically, freebies are an easy way to drive engagement and make everyone in the player base happy. That said, this new Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 freebie, like a previous freebie for the RPG, is locked behind Twitch Drops. And it doesn’t matter if you have a fancy edition of the RPG or if you dump 500 hours into it and master it, the only way to get this freebie, a special armor set, is to watch streams of the game on Twitch and link your account to whatever platform you are playing KCD2 on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that missed the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 free drop it is available until February 19, but requires watching a KCD2 stream on Twitch with Twitch Drops enabled. Do this, and you will get the Cutpurse Armor Set, which gives Henry an extra sneaky look. And right now this is the only way to get this armor set, which some KCD2 fans are not happy about it.

“Considering that I own the Gold Edition, 60-plus hours in and have never enjoyed watching Twitch because I’d rather be playing the game…This feels like a disservice to the community that has supported monetarily,” writes one fan on a post from the game’s official X account promoting the new Twitch Drops freebie.

“I have some constructive feedback…. As a consumer I hate it. The items should come with the game, not be used as FOMO to artificially push engagement,” adds another fan.

A third KCD2 fan adds: “If these cant be gotten in game without the Twitch drop, that’s shame on you for doing that to a single player RPG.

Of course, not every reply to the post is criticism, but a good number of the posts are. Whatever the case, what is undeniable is that some KCD2 fans are not happy that in-game cosmetics are increasingly locked behind Twitch Drops. How many more instances of this there will be, remains to be seen.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically acclaimed RPG — including all of the latest KCD2 news, all of the latest KCD2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest KCD2 deals — click here.