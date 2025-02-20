Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Reveals New Free Twitch Drop

Since releasing early this month, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has received praise from fans and critics alike. Some are even saying it’s 2025’s first big Game of the Year contender. Like many popular games, the spotlight on Kingdom Come Deliverance includes plenty of people streaming it on Twitch. And it seems Warhorse Studios is happy to encourage people showing off their RPG, with a series of Twitch drop exclusive items in the game’s first month. Not every fan wants to watch streams to get in-game items, but those that do will be happy to know there’s another new free Twitch drop item for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Twitch drop item for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will replace the previously available Cutpurse armor set. Starting on February 20th and running through February 27th, players who tune in to participating Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 streams will be able to get another free cosmetic item.

the medieval version of entertainment in Kingdom Come deliverance 2

This time around, it’s just a single reward, as compared with the five items included in the previous drop. The drop prior to that was an eight-item set, suggesting the size of these Twitch drops might be headed down over time. The Alluring Wreath Twitch Drop gives Henry his very own daisy flower crown – just one item this time, but one some players are nevertheless excited to see.

How to Get the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Alluring Wreath Twitch Drop

The Alluring Wreath item is free, but it does require the usual Twitch drop steps. Players will need to tune into a participating Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Twitch stream and watch until the item drop pops up. The previous drops were offered at around 30-minute intervals, but a specific timeline for the game’s first single-item free Twitch drop hasn’t been revealed.

From today, don the Alluring Wreath and let your enemies know – you may smell of daisies, but you fight like the devil. Claim it on Twitch Drops! #KCD2 pic.twitter.com/TDjP2x35h8 — Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (@KingdomComeRPG) February 20, 2025

Once the item drop banner pops up, players should hit “claim” to grab the item. Gamers will need to connect their Twitch account to their Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 account in order to receive the items in-game. Once the item has been claimed via Twitch, it will be available in the Drops Inventory in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Some players who claimed the previously available armor set items have noted there can be a delay between claiming items on Twitch and receiving them in the game.

Players had mixed feelings about the two prior drops, which offered full sets of armor to Twitch viewers without a comparable option for gamers who don’t prefer to watch streams. Even so, it seems like these free Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 drops will continue at least through the end of February. Many initial reactions to the flower crown are positive, with players excited to wear the dainty accessory while totally crushing it in combat. As of now, no future Twitch drops have been announced. If there will be a follow-up, it will likely be revealed when the current promotion ends on February 27th.

Do you plan to tune into a Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Twitch stream to get the Alluring Wreath? Let us know in the comments below!