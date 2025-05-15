Kingdom Hearts 4 Gets New Update and Screenshots After Years of Silence

Kingdom Hearts 4 has gotten a brand new update alongside some screenshots (including one of Mickey Mouse) after years of silence. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Square Enix takes its sweet time with the Kingdom Hearts franchise these days. Kingdom Hearts 3 was announced in 2013 and released in 2019, but it was well worth it as the game was a huge hit with fans. Unfortunately, it seems like we may be waiting just as long for Kingdom Hearts 4 as the game was revealed in 2022 with a trailer that showed Sora partaking in some larger than life battles with all kinds of epic set pieces. It’s clear there’s a lot of ambition behind this game, which means it may require more time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have been speculating about and anticipating a bunch of new worlds for Kingdom Hearts 4, especially since Disney now owns a lot more franchises than when the series began. Star Wars, Marvel, Avatar, and more are all theoretically on the table, should the powers that be allow it and Square Enix even want them. We aren’t quite sure what’s in store for Kingdom Hearts 4 yet as we haven’t seen a dang thing from Square Enix since that first trailer back in 2022.

New Kingdom Hearts 4 Screenshots Reveal First Look at Mickey Mouse

However, Square Enix has blessed fans with some new Kingdom Hearts 4 screenshots out of nowhere as a way to make up for the extended silence. Part of this seems to be due to the fact that Square Enix just canceled Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, a mobile game that was supposed to bridge the gap between Kingdom Hearts 3 and Kingdom Hearts 4. The cancelation really upset fans as it was the only thing they had between these mainline titles, but Square Enix has attempted to ease concerns with new screenshots. The screenshots feature what appear to be both gameplay and cinematics, with a first look at Mickey Mouse and more. There’s not a ton to glean from these screenshots, but it’s better than nothing!

To our Kingdom Hearts community,



We’re currently working hard on Kingdom Hearts IV and will continue pouring ourselves into the game’s development. We’re dedicated to making this an experience that lives up to your expectations! [1/2] pic.twitter.com/4lbg6l2ErZ — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) May 15, 2025

The screenshots also come with a post that confirms work on Kingdom Hearts 4 continues and that the developers appreciate the patience and excitement from fans. They note that they will share more info and looks at the game “when the time is right”, which may be a subtle cue that fans shouldn’t expect a new trailer or gameplay this summer at Summer Game Fest. Nevertheless, it’s good to know that game isn’t on the chopping block like Missing Link.

Kingdom Hearts 4 is set to be the “beginning of the end” for the series, though it’s unclear if that means there will be a Kingdom Hearts 5 or something else entirely. Either way, it seems like the team wants to wrap up Sora’s story and give fans closure. That’s not too shocking given how many years have been invested into telling the Kingdom Hearts story, the people behind it likely want to move on themselves.

Kingdom Hearts 4 is expected to release on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 whenever it releases.