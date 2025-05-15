Kingdom Hearts 4 Devs Seemingly Tease New Info Coming Very Soon

Square Enix might reveal more Kingdom Hearts 4 information sooner than you’d think. After the much-anticipated reveal of new Kingdom Hearts 4 screenshots following the Missing-Link cancellation, fans have been keen to spot any updates for the next installment in the Kingdom Hearts series. With three years of silence from Square Enix and Disney regarding the next arc in the Kingdom Hearts franchise, this long-awaited production update pleasantly surprised the Kingdom Hearts community. As the KH4 screenshots continue to make waves through social media, Square Enix employees have begun to tease more about when and where fans could expect to hear about Kingdom Hearts 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Square Enix has been bringing the Kingdom Hearts franchise to fans since 2002, making the series one of the most well-known action-adventure RPGs worldwide. With Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuya Nomura back at the helm, there have been many conversations surrounding the next Kingdom Hearts title, which is set to begin the “Lost Master” arc. With little information about Kingdom Hearts 4, including release dates and console specifics, fans have been looking for rumors on the internet to find any details about the upcoming title. As Square Enix has acknowledged, the patience given over the past few years is appreciated, and more Kingdom Hearts 4 details will be revealed when the time is right.

Kingdom Hearts 4 is currently in production at Square Enix.

In response to the recent Kingdom Hearts 4 update, two Square Enix employees took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the studio’s approach to getting the latest information to fans. Senior Manager of Influencer Relations at Square Enix, known only as Ibs, responded to the ongoing news about Kingdom Hearts 4 by reiterating where Kingdom Hearts fans should get their official information. Ibs stated, “Please, for the love of all that is good, make sure you follow @KINGDOMHEARTS as your only source of upcoming Kingdom Hearts 4 updates.”

As for a possible hint at when fans should expect more Kingdom Hearts 4 news, Square Enix and Disney director Daniel Nasserian commented on the post by saying, “And sign up for email updates…”

In a follow-up post, Nasserian reiterated the email update sign-up by acknowledging that the official information for any Square Enix games will be released via email. In some cases, this indicates that as Kingdom Hearts 4 gets closer, more news about the title could be revealed anytime. As for when we should expect to hear anything about Kingdom Hearts 4, there’s a chance that it could happen during Summer Game Fest in June or sometime during late 2025.

What do you think about the latest Kingdom Hearts 4 news? Are you excited to see more Kingdom Hearts 4? Let us know in the comment section below!