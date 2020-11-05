Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Shares New Screenshots

Kingdom Hearts might be one of the most beloved and unexpected extensions of the Disney brand, with a narrative that spans quite a lot of video games. Later this year, fans will get a new extension of that with Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, a rhythm game that marries the franchise with Disney music. Ahead of the game's debut later this month, Square Enix has released a ton of brand new sneak peeks at the game, in the form of a series of screenshots.

These screenshots showcase how the Kingdom Hearts characters will factor into the gameplay itself, as well as what some of the mechanics and interstitials will look like. They also reveal that the game will offer multiple different ways to play, including a narrative-based "World Tour", PVP battles, and co-op. If these screenshots are any indication, fans of the franchise are in for a colorful, truly magical ride with Melody of Memory, complete with new narrative elements as well.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is set to release November 13th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Keep scrolling to check out a new look at Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!