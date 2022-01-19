New Kingdom Hearts Announcement Blasted by Angry Fans

This week, Square Enix announced the release date for the Nintendo Switch versions of the Kingdom Hearts series, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, via the Cloud, on February 10. None of this has anything to do with why Kingdom Hearts fans are unhappy though. They are unhappy because how much Square Enix is charging for the collection of the games. To get your hands on Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version, you will be forced to fork over $89.99. And buying them as a collection is supposed to be the cheap option.

As you would expect, Kingdom Hearts fans aren’t happy. Not only do they think $90 for the collection is too much, but especially for the Cloud versions of the game.

“This is the dumbest decision they could have made with these ports. $90 to basically rent all the games, & you’re f****d if your internet service is terrible,” reads one reply to the news.

“Not worththe price, Switchcan easilyrun this gameseven Kingdom Hearts3,” reads another reply. “SquareEnixbeen lazy/greedy with theSwitch version of Kingdom Hearts.”

At the moment of publishing, Square Enix has not responded to the backlash, and considering the scale of it, it’s extra unlikely it will break its steadfast policy of silence on fan backlash. To this end, it’s very, very unlikely the price will be adjusted.

