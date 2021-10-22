Konami Delays eFootball 2022’s Next Big Update

Konami’s eFootball 2022 will not longer be getting its big bugfix update on October 28th, the game’s creators announced this week. That update was meant to release then and would address some of the many issues players have been reporting since the game’s launch, but that’s no longer the case now. Instead, the update is now scheduled to release at some point in November. Konami apologized for the delay and said the addition time spent working on the update will allow for a better experience once it’s released.

Though the version 0.9.1 update does not yet have an exact release date beyond some time in early November, Konami said it’d announce a new release date as well as details pertaining to the update’s contents whenever that information is available.

“We would like to inform all users that we have decided to delay the release of version 0.9.1 to early November,” Konami said. “We sincerely apologise for the delay and the inconvenience caused. Our hope is that the additional time taken will allow us to ensure the experience is improved for all of our users. We will announce the date and details of the fixes as soon as they are confirmed. In the meantime, we will continue to work on improving the game and look forward to working with you on eFootball 2022.”

This delay follows the first details of the next update that were shared on October 8th. Konami did not mention specifics at the time regarding which problems the update would fix but instead said it would address “issues already reported and those you continue to report.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience you may have experienced with the game,” Konami said previously. “We are preparing to release version 0.9.1 of eFootball 2022 on 28th October. This will focus on fixing the issues already reported and those you continue to report. We will update you with more details as we move forwards as well as address your feedback and requests in future updates.”

Konami said before the game released that this version of eFootball 2022 would basically be a demo, though players probably still didn’t expect the degree of issues they’ve encountered since release. Without knowing what’s included in the update, however, there’s no way of telling how many of the reported issues will be fixed.