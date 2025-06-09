Konami Livestream Will Reveal New Details About Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and More

June tends to be a big month for the video game industry. Publishers have embraced the halfway point in the year as a time to reveal plans for the next six months, while hinting about things to come in the following year. Summer Game Fest might have taken place last week, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be more events in June. Konami has now announced its own livestream called Press Start, which will take place on Thursday, June 12th at 6 a.m. PT. Press Start is expected to run for 37 minutes, and the stream can be found on YouTube right here, and on Twitch right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unsurprisingly, it seems a lot of the event’s focus will be on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as Silent Hill f. Both of those games are set to be released over the next few months, and this should give Konami a chance to get into more detail than we saw at last week’s State of Play. However, the publisher is teasing that it will have more to show beyond these two games.

silent hill f already seems like a bold new take on the series

So far, the announcement has several fans sharing things they’d like to see during Thursday’s show. Some are hoping for an Xbox release for last year’s Silent Hill 2 remake, while others are requesting that Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection come to platforms other than Switch and Steam. It’s possible we could see some ports announced, but some new games could be unveiled as well. It’s been a couple years since the most recent Bomberman, and fans have been begging for a new Castlevania.

One distinct possibility we could see during the Konami’s Press Start livestream is DLC for the Silent Hill 2 remake. Fans have been speculating since last year that the Born from a Wish storyline will be brought back as DLC. That content was not actually a part of the original PS2 version of Silent Hill 2; instead, it was added to the game in subsequent re-releases. Remaking that content as DLC has always made a lot of sense, and leakers have suggested that’s exactly what’s happening. Konami’s livestream would be the perfect place for the publisher to actually announce it.

RELATED: Konami and Bloober Team Announce New “Joint Project” Following Silent Hill 2 Success

Last year’s Silent Hill 2 remake proved to be a pleasant surprise, and many seem to have high hopes for Silent Hill f, as a result. The game looked pretty great during last week’s State of Play, and the narrative should mark a drastic change for the series, thanks to the involvement of Ryukishi07. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater also seems promising, given that the series hasn’t had much to celebrate since Hideo Kojima’s departure from Konami. Hopefully Konami’s Press Start livestream will have a lot to enjoy for those looking forward to both of these games.

Will you be watching Konami’s Press Start livestream? What are you hoping to see announced? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!