A new Konami game just became the #1 best-selling Xbox game on the US version of the Xbox Store. In the process, the recent Konami release has beaten games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Cyberpunk 2077, Peak, EA Sports FC 27, and Tomb Raider. This is at least according to the daily rankings from Statswell. That said, Statswell itself notes that Call of Duty, is hard to track data on because there are so many different editions. This applies to many of the biggest commercial AAA games, like EA Sports FC 27 as well. Whatever the case, the Konami game is at the top of their chart and has been for quite some time. To this end, even if the Konami game hasn’t been the true best-selling game on the Xbox Store in the last few days, it’s certainly among the best-selling games.

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Back on October 15, developer Evil Empire and publisher Konami combined to release the action RPG platformer, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse. This is the 26th release in the Castlevania series, during its 40-year anniversary. It follows the events of 1989’s Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse and 2005’s Castlevania: Curse of Darkness. That said, it’s meant to be enjoyed as a standalone experience and serve as an entry point into the long-running Konami series. And it’s proving to be popular. Whether this is all nostalgic Castlevania fans returning to the series or thanks to lots of new ones, we do not know. It’s certainly some combination of the two, especially with the Netflix series bringing new fans to the series over the last few years. Meanwhile, the $30 price point probably doesn’t hurt either.

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A New and Old Castlevania Game

As for the game itself, for those just learning about it, it’s the new game from the developer best known for the Dead Cells series. And while it’s a new Castlevania game, in many ways it feels like an old Castlevania game because it brings back the huge emphasis on exploration the original games had, such as the iconic Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

As for the game itself, it is set in medieval Paris, which has been engulfed in flames as monstrous creatures pour out of the shadows. Accompanied by his daughter Rose, Trevor Belmont, famous for defeating Dracula, ventures into the burning streets with his legendary holy whip in an attempt to storm the castle that appears to be at the epicenter of the chaos.

Not only is Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse seemingly selling well, but it’s reviewing well. To this end, it has an 83 on Metacritic and 4/5 stars on the Xbox Store with Xbox Series X users.