The Last of Us: Gabriel Luna Discusses Weapon Training & Tommy’s Big Sniping Scene from Part 2

One thing that The Last of Us fans know separates Tommy from the other characters is his custom sniper rifle. In Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II, Tommy utilizes his signature weapon in a teaching moment with Ellie, only for it to be a focal point of a far more tense sequence when he tries to hunt down some others using his ranged skills. Speaking with ComicBook in the lead up to the new season of The Last of Us, we asked Tommy actor Gabriel Luna if that moment with Tommy’s sniper rifle was on the horizon for the HBO Series, prompting him to reply: “I mean, y’all can expect all y’all want, and we’ll give you what you need.”

Luna then went on to discuss his weapons training for the series, revealing that he utilized some of his training from another fan-favorite franchise to make it work.

“I did (weapons training) previously with Jack Nevils. He trains Army snipers, he was our military consultant on Terminator: Dark Fate, so I trained with him and used him as a resource. He’s a beautiful friend and a wealth of knowledge, so I try to extract what I could from his experience….We did go to the range quite a bit, just to get everybody up to snuff. Our armorers were really happy that I had the skill set that I kind of walked in with. They put that flamethrower in my hands, and we practiced for like four minutes, and they were like ‘Yeah, Gabe’s good.’ I was like ‘Are you sure, man? I think maybe it should be a bit longer session.’”

Even if the major sequence with Tommy’s sniper rifle doesn’t occur in the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us, fans of the game should know that they’re in good hands and its a scene that the creative team knows well. The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin revealed to us about his gaming history with the franchise, revealing how many times he played through each game.

“I mean, I know for sure the first game probably four or five times. Second game, at least three. It’s a longer game,” he said. “But then there are chunks where instead of just playing through, I will then go back and just watch a playthrough just because I want to put myself back in the space of that moment and see how it functions. So the other thing I do is I look at transcripts of the games that I will refer back to all the time.”

Should the moment from The Last of Us Part II where Tommy gets to let loose with his sniper rifle not happen in Season 2 of the series, it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. Even before the new episodes of the hit HBO series premiered, the team behind The Last of Us TV series made it clear that adapting a game with a narrative as big as The Last of Us Part II would require multiple seasons. So if we don’t see that scene this year, then a potential third season might be when it arrives.

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres on HBO and MAX on April 13th