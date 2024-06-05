The Last of Us Part 2 PC Release Reportedly Long Finished

It's been more than a year since The Last of Us released on PC, and players might be wondering where the sequel is. While PlayStation has yet to make an actual announcement about The Last of Us Part II coming to PC, there have been rumors circulating for months now. However, it seems the the PC port is not only real, but it also might be ready for release. According to reliable leaker billbil-kun (via VGC), the port has actually been done and finished since last November. A specific reason for the delay is unknown, but it's speculated that PlayStation is waiting on Season 2 of The Last of Us HBO series.

Hold for Timing

The next season of The Last of Us will partly adapt the events of The Last of Us Part II; we've already seen some key characters cast, and sets featuring locations from the game. However, we don't know how much Season 2 will cover, as the game's events will play out across multiple seasons.

Given that, it would make sense if PlayStation is waiting to release The Last of Us Part II until a new season is near and anticipation is at a high point. The Last of Us Part I was released on PC shortly after the first season's conclusion, so PlayStation might be waiting on the best possible time to cash in. It's not unusual for video game publishers to hold finished games; this is actually a practice that's commonly used by Nintendo.

Luring PC Players to PlayStation

While billbill-kun does not mention this possibility, there's also a chance that PlayStation thinks that by waiting on a release for The Last of Us Part II, there's a chance that people will go buy a PlayStation console. During a PlayStation business briefing last month, co-CEO Herman Hulst talked about the company's PC strategy. With "tentpole titles," the goal is to lure players in and hopefully convince them to try out "sequels on the PlayStation platform."

During last week's State of Play, PlayStation announced a PC version of God of War Ragnarok, which is coming in September. That's nearly two and a half years after the previous God of War was released on Steam, so it's kind of becoming a trend that PlayStation's sequels take a long while to come out on PC. At this point, that seems to be a strategic decision, and anyone that's really hoping to play PlayStation games at a faster clip is just going to have to do so on PS4 or PS5. Anyone that isn't willing to do so is just going to have to wait until PlayStation is good and ready.

Are you hoping to see The Last of Us Part II on PC? Do you think the port is actually finished? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!