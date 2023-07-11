Latest NBA 2K24 Trailer Hints at the Return of the Jetpack

NBA 2K24's hype cycle is in full effect. 2K Sports revealed the different editions last week, while also announcing that players can expect new modes like Mamba Moments and the introduction of crossplay to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. While the team definitely gave fans a nice tease, there's still quite a bit we just don't know. For example, 2K spent almost no time talking about the changes for MyCareer, MyTeam, or MyEras, the three most important modes in NBA 2K24. Hopefully, we'll start to see more about that soon, but MyCareer players will be excited to see that the latest trailer from 2K seems to confirm the return of jetpacks to The City.

Jetpacks were introduced during Season 6 of MyCareer in NBA 2K23. While we haven't gotten in-game confirmation that they'll be making a comeback in NBA 2K24, the latest trailer does feature Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Josh Giddey riding one. The short trailer has Giddey telling a young player on the court that 2K24 features crossplay. Since he's telling him from a jetpack, the young hooper can't understand him, though it could also be the Australian accent.

Either way, it seems unlikely that 2K would include a shoutout to one of the fan-favorite movement tools in The City without knowing that it's coming down the pike in NBA 2K24. Unfortunately, we likely won't know for sure for quite a while. Consider that last year 2K waited until late August to really start dumping info on players, which looks like it might be the case this year as well. Hopefully, it's a little bit sooner, but a few players noticed on the official Discord that a 2K community manager was saying we wouldn't be hearing more until sometime in August. As with everything, both of these potential leaks need to be taken with a grain of salt, but when you look at the past precedence, it certainly seems likely.

NBA 2K24 is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms on September 8. Pre-orders are currently available, with three different editions up for purchase. Keep in mind, that anyone who buys the 25th Anniversary Edition will also get 12 months of NBA League Pass, making it a solid deal for hardcore NBA fans.