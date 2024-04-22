Latest Rumor Claims LEGO Fortnite Battle Pass Is Coming Soon

Last week, several new leaks were revealed for Fortnite. Epic Games' battle royale recently added several new modes and the team is doing everything it can to add more content across the new ways to play. So while crossovers like the Fantastic Four and Pirates of the Caribbean are coming to the battle royale side of Fortnite, Epic is also working to find ways to add new features to modes like LEGO Fortnite. Today, a new rumor has started to make the rounds that LEGO Fortnite will soon get its own battle pass for players to work through.

LEGO Fortnite Battle Pass Rumor

This rumor originally came from NotPaloleaks on Twitter. However, it has been further backed up by two of the most popular Fortnite leaker accounts on the platform. Both ShiinaBR and Hypex tweeted out the leak, adding their credibility to the existence of a battle pass in LEGO Fortnite. Of course, you'll still want to take this with a massive grain of salt until Epic Games makes an official announcement of its own, but all signs are pointing to a new form of battle pass.

In many ways, it's a move that makes sense. The battle royale side of Fortnite has had a ton of success with its battle pass, so it's not too surprising to see other modes try to add their own spins on the formula. At this point, we don't know much about what to expect from the LEGO Fortnite battle pass other than that it's expected to launch in May. Most likely, it'll include several skins and potentially new cosmetic options for the buildings players craft in the open-world survival game, but that's pure speculation. Fortunately, if the May release date is accurate, we'll likely hear more about it in the next few weeks.

What Else is Coming to Fortnite?

As mentioned, there were several leaks last week detailing some of the upcoming crossovers and content coming to Fortnite. Epic is going back to the OG well once again later this year with Chapter 2 OG in November. There's also an upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean event for the summer and a new season themed around Marvel in August. That's where leakers expect to see Fantastic Four content added to the game, though Fortnite will likely add more superheroes and villains alongside them.

As far as LEGO Fortnite goes, the biggest upcoming addition (outside of the rumored battle pass) is an upcoming Star Wars collaboration coming in May. Of course, a new farming update is coming out tomorrow, which will add animal-taming and much more new content to the mode. However, not every animal is friendly, as players will have to account for the new bear mob who won't take kindly to their taming attempts.

LEGO Fortnite is available now on Android, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.