League of Legends May Give Ahri’s Charm a Damage Amplification Again

Riot Games has previewed the changes coming for Ahri that adjust each one of the League of Legends champion’s abilities aside from her passive.

Changes for one of League of Legends’ most iconic champions were first discussed beck in February when Riot Meddler voiced his opinion on Ahri and said that she was “somewhat unsatisfying” at times. Her Fox Fire (W) was mentioned specifically as an ability that could be changed to become a more interactive spell, but other problems like her overall effect on the game were also discussed as potential areas of improvement.

On Twitter, Riot Games’ Rick “Ricklessabandon” Maher shared news that there would be different versions of Ahri being tested with the first focusing more on Ahri’s Charm (E) ability while the second would cater to her ultimate.

okay, have a bit of ahri info for anyone waiting on pbe iterations —

going to have two different versions to try out, one for wednesday and another for thursday wednesday version is going to put more power into charm thursday version is going to put more power into spirit rush — rick maher (@ricklessabandon) March 7, 2018

Both of these versions will include the adjustments to the Fox-Fire ability as well as the removal of the movement speed gained from Ahri’s Orb of Deception (Q), so players can likely start getting used to those changes regardless of which version of Ahri Riot plans to go with. The Rioter then shared a preview of the first iteration of adjustments to all of Ahri’s abilities that include the Orb of Deception nerf and a bonus percentage of damage for Ahri players who can successfully land her Charm.

here’s a preview of the wednesday version — we’ll be looking out for feedback on how this version feels to play, as well what kinds of things about it players might like to see adjusted, before swapping over to the next iteration pic.twitter.com/V27bc9EI9G — rick maher (@ricklessabandon) March 7, 2018

Ahri players who have stuck with the champ for a while now will recognize that this bonus damage effect on Charm is one that Ahri previously had access to many patches ago. Back in Patch 5.2, Ahri’s bonus damage from landing Charm was removed with the move’s damages being adjusted as well. Many buffs, nerfs, and bugfixes have shipped for Ahri since then, but this new round of changes would give the amplification back if that’s the version that Riot goes with.

The second version of Ahri that’ll be tested hasn’t been previewed yet, but look for it on Thursday from Maher if the preview is released as today’s was.