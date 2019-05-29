League of Legends Is Updating 4 More Champions’ Effects

Riot Games is continuing its series of visual effects updates for older champions with four new characters in line for some changes in the next patch cycle. Amumu, Lulu, Tryndamere, and Ziggs are the four champions who will be updated in Patch 9.12, and three out of the four will have all of their skins’ effects modernized as well. These four are the latest of several smaller visual effects updates that have been released for the likes of Kennen, Wukong, and Dr. Mundo among others.

Riot Sirhaian, a VFX artist at Riot Games, shared a post on the League boards which listed everything that’s happening to the four champions. All of their visual effects updates are now on the PBE for testing with feedback open on anything that may need changing. The Rioter also reminded players that this kind of update is a side project and not the same as a full Visual and Gameplay update, so any work being done on whichever champion players are voting to update and the Pantheon rework won’t be affected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Just like the previous ones, and since these are smaller updates geared toward sprucing up some of the oldest members of the roster, they aren’t in the same prioritization conversation as to how we decide who gets a VGU (where we take model, gameplay, and thematic into account too!): they do not affect any other timeline, and are more of a side project,” the Rioter said.

Each of the changes to the individual champions’ kits can be found below along with a video for each that shows their new effects.

Amumu

Abilities:

BA – New impacts

Q – Added a subtle effect to show the width of the missile. The tip of the missile is now brighter, too.

W – Subtle clarity change, now displaying a reflection. Better representation of the hitbox. Also has a hit effect, now.

E – New AOE, now with sand! Better representation of the hitbox. New and more condensed impact effect.

R – Entirely new AOE effect, now with actual Shuriman runes, sand and flair!

P – Just cleaned up a bit.

Skins:

All Skins: Cleaned up to match base.

Sad Robot Amumu received new spell effects across the board.

Lulu

Abilities:

BA – New missiles and hit effects.

Q – New missiles and cleaned up hit effects.

W – Ally – Improved and cleaned up buff effect.

W – Enemy – Cleaned up missile, with new hit effect.

E – Ally – Improved and cleaned up shield.

E – Enemy – Improved Pix teleport and hit effects.

R – Entirely new AOE effect. Cleaned up enemy hit effect, and new slow effect. Leaves a subtle trail of fairy dust behind.

P – Pix bolts have been cleaned up a bit, while keeping that fairy magic feel.

Skins:

All Skins: Cleaned up to match base.

Dragon Trainer: Pix now shoots small pink fireballs.

Tryndamere

Abilities:

BA – New hit effects and adjusted weapon trails.

Q – More visible heal effect with reduced noise.

W – Added a cast effect that shows the range of the ability.

E – New effect, showing the actual width of the AOE (yes, his weapon is bigger than the AOE size).

R – New activation effect and buff.

P – New rage indicator effect.

Skins:

All Skins: Cleaned up to match base.

Demonblade: New fiery spell effects.

Ziggs

Abilities:

BA – New missiles and impacts. Sparks!

Q – New missile, but especially new explosion, leaving a crater that shows the AOE size. Sparks too!

W – New explosion, with crater. Has an upward movement to reinforce the knock-up feel. Now has a hit effect. Adjusted AOE indicators to match the hitbox. Also sparks!

E – Added a subtle trail to the missiles. Added a subtle range indicator on the mines. They also leave a small crater on impact. More sparks!

R – New cast, indicators, missile, AOE and hit effect. Finally an actual mushroom cloud! And guess what? Yes, sparks!

P – Empowered hit is more explodey and the missile has more sparks!

Emotes – Changed the various explosions to look closer to the rest of his kit.

Skins: