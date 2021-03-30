League of Legends Reveals Gwen's Abilities

✖

After initially teasing new champion Gwen's abilities, League of Legends developer Riot Games has today revealed her full gameplay kit in addition to revealed that she should be available on PBE, the game's testing environment, today. The new champion, if you are not familiar, is a doll that was brought to life by the sacrifice of her maker and is now a magical seamstress. Her abilities largely focus on this theming with spooky elements as well as her giant magical scissors.

You can check out her full set of abilities, straight from Riot Games, below:

Passive - Thousand Cuts Gwen's basic attacks deal bonus on-hit magic damage based on a percentage of her health. Basic attacks against champions will heal her for some of the damage dealt.

Q - Snip Snip! Gwen rapidly snips her scissors between two and six times, dealing magic damage in a cone. At a minimum, Gwen will snip twice, adding one snip per basic attack Gwen has landed on an enemy (up to four for a total of six). Enemies in the center of each snip take true damage, as well as the bonus magic damage from Thousand Cuts.

W - Hallowed Mist Gwen spins up the Hallowed Mist to surround her for five seconds, gaining some armor and magic resist when in it. Enemies outside the Mist cannot target Gwen or hit her with any abilities. The mist will move to follow Gwen the first time she tries to leave it, but will dissipate the next time.

E - Skip ’n Slash Gwen dashes a short distance and empowers her attacks with increased range, speed, and on-hit magic damage for four seconds. Attacking an enemy during this time refunds 50% of this ability’s cooldown.

R - Needlework Gwen can cast Needlework up to three times, but needs to hit an enemy within 8 seconds to unlock each subsequent cast. Each cast fires needles in a line that deal magic damage, slow enemies, and apply Gwen's Thousand Cuts bonus magic damage. The first cast will fire one needle, the second will fire three, and the final cast will fire five, for a total of nine needles and nine applications of Thousand Cuts to enemies hit.



As noted above, Gwen, the Hallowed Seamstress, is available on the League of Legends PBE as of today. There is at current no definitive release date for the champion to hit live servers. League of Legends itself is currently available on PC, and a mobile version called League of Legends: Wild Rift recently launched into Open Beta in North America. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MOBA video game right here.

