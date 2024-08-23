League of Legends Will Finally Let Players Honor Opponents Again

Long ago before League of Legends‘ honor system went through many an overhaul, players were able to bestow honors upon their opponents. The post-game screen had an option to honor people on your own team just like it does now, but there was an option as well to give one honor to someone on the enemy team if you thought that person stood out more than anyone on your team. Many of the Honorable Opponent awards were driven by competitive laning phases or friendly banter in All Chat during the match, but eventually, the option was removed.

In September, however, it’s making a comeback. Riot Games announced this week in its latest Dev Update video that encompassed the honor system, skins, and other topics that it’d be bringing back the ability to honor opponents. The question came from a player who asked whether or not that’d make a return which is something Riot’s been asked plenty of times but hasn’t really commented on before. This feature and other honor system changes have obviously been in the works for awhile now though given that they’re arriving next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, short answer. Yes,” Riot Meddler said in the new Dev Update video. “In September, you’ll be able to honor opponents again. And you’ll be able to honor multiple teammates we are making some other changes to the honor system as well. We’ll talk about those more soon.”

“Soon” came pretty much immediately after the video was shared with a blog post on the Riot site outlining more details about the planned changes. In addition to letting people honor their opponents, League players will also soon be able to honor more than one player per match so that they don’t have to decide between a truly honorable opponent and a teammate that they enjoyed playing with.

“So we’re making changes to the system that let players identify and reward others who are truly honorable, not just cracked at the game,” the post said. “We have long-term plans for the system overall, but the first part you’ll see this September is the ability to honor more than one player per game as well as the ability to honor enemies.”

A work-in-progress version of the new post-game honor screen in League of Legends.

The image above was shared in the same post to show what the new work-in-progress version of the post-game honor screen will look like. Based on what’s shown in the image, it looks like players will be able to honor up to four players per match, though that and other parts of the honor system could change prior to its next update.